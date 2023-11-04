Grubhub Driver Delivers A Cup Of Urine Instead Of The Milkshake The Customer Ordered

Videos by OutKick

You never truly know what you’re going to get when using a food delivery app. Most of what you order is delivered as expected, but when an order gets screwed up it can really get screwed.

Ask Caleb Wood from Saratoga Springs, Utah. He had one of the worst experiences possible recently when he trusted Grubhub to deliver his Chick-fil-A. He ordered a Chick-fil-A sandwich, fries, and a milkshake.

Customer received a cup of urine instead of a milkshake (Image Credit: ABC 4)

Unfortunately, he only received two out of the three items he ordered and didn’t realize that his milkshake wasn’t a milkshake until he took a sip out of the cup. Now it’s not the end of the world if your milkshake turns out to be a standard fountain drink.

Sure it’s disappointing, but as Wood discovered, things can be much worse than receiving a coke instead of a milkshake. His drink turned out to be a cup of urine.

“When I started eating my meal upon delivery, I put a straw in my cup that was delivered and took a sip,” he said. “I soon discovered that the cup delivered to me from the Grubhub driver was a warm cup of urine.”

Wood immediately called the Grubhub driver back and captured the confrontation with him on video. The driver can be seen approaching Wood with a cup in his hand, presumably the milkshake.

Take A Close Look At What The Grubhub Delivery Driver Brings To Your Door

Wood had the cup of urine as he confronted the driver. According to the driver, he works long hours and pees in a Styrofoam cup instead of taking bathroom breaks.

He simply grabbed the wrong Styrofoam cup and delivered his urine instead of the milkshake.

Wood reached out to Grubhub about the urine mix up and it took the company four days to respond. The company ended up only refunding part of his $25 order.

“They refunded like $18, the actual cost of the food,” Wood said. “They didn’t refund the delivery fee or the tip that I gave.”

While the company fell well short on the refund end of things the urine delivering driver was relieved of his duties. Grubhub said in a statement, “We took immediate action with the driver and ended his contract with us.”

It sounds like they also plan to correct the partial refund. The representative that issued it is going to be receiving some extra coaching.

“We’re following up with the customer to apologize and are coaching the representative who was previously in touch with the customer,” the statement continued.

That’s good to hear. If receiving urine instead of a milkshake isn’t good for a full refund and a handful of free deliveries then what is?

If you’ve ever experienced a nightmare when it comes to food delivery apps send your story my way sean.joseph@outkick.com.