Groom Wings It With His Vows, Promises To Smack The Bride’s Ass Every Chance He Gets

The exchanging of vows at a wedding can be one of the most awkward parts of the entire ceremony. That’s especially true if you write your own vows, or in this case, if the groom doesn’t write anything down and wings it.

Look, I’m not a write your own vows guy. You can save all that sappy emotional crap for when the two of you are alone. Everyone who showed up for your wedding doesn’t need to hear any of it.

Let’s get through the ceremony and make it as painless as possible for everyone involved. We all know how much you mean to one another – that’s why you’re getting married. We don’t need to hear why the person is so special to you, we get it.

There are straightforward, out of the box, vows that require almost no effort. The officiant does the whole repeat after me routine and that’s all you do. You don’t have to add your own two cents.

That’s what this groom needed. After his bride read her emotional vows and laid out everything she promised to do during their marriage, the groom she spoke so highly of, had just one thing to say.

He said, “I promise to smack that ass every chance I get, booah! That’s all I got.”

The officiant tried to give the groom the opportunity to save his portion of the exchanging of vows, but wasn’t successful. The groom had emptied his heart with that line and admitted, “I didn’t write nothing down.”

This Groom Looks Like The Kind Of Guy Who Wings It A Lot

On the surface this looks like it’s all on the groom. He obviously didn’t take his vows seriously and made no effort whatsoever to write anything down.

That’s partially correct. But some of the blame here lies with the bride. She had to know ahead of time that her prince charming wasn’t a write his own vows kind of guy.

At least the bride’s family and friends know how much her new husband loves her. The best part is there’s video of it for future reference. She can pull it out at any time and hold him to his word.