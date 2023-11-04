Fight At A Wisconsin Wedding Resulted In A Drunk Man Biting Someone’s Fingertip Off

Videos by OutKick

A wedding reception came to an end last Friday in Wisconsin after an intoxicated man inappropriately touched another guest. This caused a heated exchange which eventually turned physical.

The fight came to an end, and police were called to the scene, when the drunk man bit another guest’s fingertip off. The wild scene went down at The Club at Lac La Belle in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.

21-year-old Nathan Landsee was arrested and now faces charges of aggravated battery and disorderly conduct following the incident.

Man accused of biting a wedding guest’s fingertip off during a fight (Image Credit: FOX 6)

When police arrived they found Landsee with blood on his clothing, which didn’t appear to be his. Blood was also found on the floor between the foyer and the ballroom and the fingertip was in a cup of ice.

According to witnesses, there were two separate incidents that led to the fingertip being bitten off. The first involved the biter inappropriately touching one of the wedding guests. This caused a heated exchange between Landsee and others.

He was then moved to a side room away from the main ballroom area. At this time the bride and groom tried, and failed, to calm him down. He was asked to leave after becoming loud and disorderly.

This didn’t sit well with Landsee and a fight broke out. It took three people to hold him down. While being held down a finger ended up in his mouth and he bit the person’s fingertip off.

The Person The Drunk Man Bit Had Their Fingertip Reattached

The victim’s injuries were described by a police sergeant as “significant.” They added, “It appeared that approximately a half-inch of the finger had been bitten off. The bone inside of the finger appeared to be exposed.”

Police say that a couple days after the incident the victim called them with an update. He received 18 or 19 stitches during an operation to reattach his fingertip. If the surgery ends up being unsuccessful the victim would be without a fingertip for the rest of his life.

Police say a preliminary breath test sample taken from Landsee registered a blood alcohol level of .210. He appeared in court on Monday where his bond was set a $25,000.

I wouldn’t recommend it, but having a drunk guy bite off a guest’s fingertip is one way to have a wedding that nobody will ever forget.