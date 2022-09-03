Gronk’s Agent Drew Rosenhaus Leaves Door Open For Return To NFL

Rob Gronkowski retired from pro football — for the second time — this offseason, but there could still be a chance that he makes another comeback.

At least, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus that’s the case.

And, Drew still wouldn't be surprised if Rob Gronkowski returns to play with Tom Brady and the #Buccaneers later in the season. This is his OPINION. #GoBucs https://t.co/RT2e2dL8Ir pic.twitter.com/KIs9XMXnH5 — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) September 2, 2022

“It looks like Rob’s having a great time without football, it looks like he’s really enjoying himself,” Rosenhaus told NFL writer Rob Maaddi.

“He says he’s retired for good. I always stick with my opinion — and I’ve said before — I wouldn’t be surprised if circumstances played out in a given fashion where Tom Brady and the Buccaneers need Rob, if later in the season Rob decided that he’s gonna come back for his guy Tom Brady and maybe finish the year out and help the team win another championship.”

Rosenhaus offered a lot — a lot — of disclaimers to accompany that previous statement. He made it abundantly clear that this was his opinion, not Gronk’s, and that he wasn’t speaking for his client.

He also mentioned that he has represented Gronk for more than a decade, so he knows him pretty well.

This isn’t the first time Rosenhaus has said that he wouldn’t be shocked by Gronkowski coming out of retirement once again.

He said something similar to ESPN’s Adam Schefter back in June.

In reaction to Rob Gronkowski’s news, his agent Drew Rosenhaus texts: “It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call. This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2022

Rosenhaus said that just a few days after Gronkowski announced his second retirement.

We’ll see whether or not Rosenhaus is right as the season progresses.

