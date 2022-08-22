Mark Davis Claims He Doesn’t Remember If Raiders Almost Landed Tom Brady And Rob Gronkowski

The Las Vegas Raiders were apparently very close to landing Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but team owner Mark Davis can’t seem to remember what exactly happened.

UFC president Dana White was the source of the breaking news story over the weekend about Brady and Gronk almost bolting to Las Vegas during the 2020 offseason.

According to White, the wheels were very much in motion, but then head coach Jon Gruden blew the deal up.

“I worked to put that deal together for Brady and Gronk to come to the Raiders,” White said during the broadcast of UFC 278. “And it was almost a done deal.”

“At the last minute, Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn’t want [Brady]. And all hell broke loose, man. It was crazy and Brady was already looking at houses, and it wasn’t being said yet that Gronk was coming.”

Gronk confirmed White’s story on the broadcast as well.

Brady and Gronkowski of course left New England together that offseason, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and won the Super Bowl in their first year with the Bucs.

One person that would, or at least should, know more about the Brady to Vegas situation is team owner Mark Davis.

Mark Davis’ Memory Is Fuzzy

Interestingly enough, Davis was asked about the rumor and White’s comments and claimed he couldn’t exactly remember what happened.

“I heard about [White’s comments]. That was what — two to three years ago or something? I don’t know, man. Talk to Dana,” Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“I remember that Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember. I have no idea. Dana has the stories. I love Dana. He is a great, great promoter. Why would this make me upset? I was busy watching [the Raiders beat Miami 15-13] and the [WNBA] basketball game.”

You would think that Davis would remember nearly signing the greatest quarterback in NFL history and one of his favorite targets in Gronk, but apparently not.

Maybe the fact that he and the Raiders struck out on Brady and Gronk has left a terrible taste in Davis’ mouth and he simply can’t talk about it. It’s clear the Raiders’ owner isn’t trying to dwell on the past and the what-ifs if the team had signed the duo.