Gregg Popovich’s Spurs Have Just 3 Wins As They Continue Historic Losing Streak

The San Antonio Spurs find themselves in last place in the Western Conference with a pitiful record of 3 wins and 19 losses.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the team has now set their all-time franchise losing record with SEVENTEEN losses in a row and honestly it couldn’t have happened to a better candidate than head coach Gregg Popovich.

You may recall a few weeks back when the pompous, arrogant, holier-than-thou coach stopped play during the Spurs – Clippers game, walked over to the announcers table, grabbed the PA mic and scolded Spurs fans to stop booing Kawhi Leonard.

Wow. #Spurs HC Gregg Popovich just grabbed the arena microphone with Kawhi Leonard at the free throw line, and asked the crowd to stop booing.



Fans have been booing Leonard, who asked to be traded from San Antonio, on every touch.



Not sure I've seen that in an NBA game. pic.twitter.com/PHk3yD2IHG — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) November 23, 2023

Despite getting absolutely ripped by everyone, the 74-year-old head coach refused to apologize and even double-downed.

Yes, that’s right. The recently extended – five-years and $80 million – head coach doesn’t want you to boo despite you spending your hard-earned money to go to the game in the first place. Pop apparently forgets that its Spurs fans who pay his salary. Either that, or he just doesn’t give a damn about the fan in the first place.

“Absolutely not,” Gregg Popovich says when asked if he regrets imploring Spurs fans to stop booing Kawhi Leonard on Wednesday night for what he called “hateful” behavior: pic.twitter.com/ACk3xmqGEQ — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) November 25, 2023

HERE’S THE THING THOUGH

Spurs fans have to realize that this year is already a bust. At 3-19, you aren’t doing anything significant this year. Just let Victor Wembanyama continue to develop and deliver us ridiculous highlights week in and week out.

But just because the playoffs aren’t a possible doesn’t mean the fans can’t have fun. And the best way to do that is to let all hell reign down on Gregg Popovich tonight in the form of boos.

Pop doesn’t want you to boo the opponents? That’s fine – boo him instead. See how he likes it. Heck, boo the Spurs players as well. See if Pop will get on the microphone and defend his own players like he arrogantly did Leonard.

Heading into the possibility of an eighteen-game losing streak doesn’t happen very often so you need to make tonight count.

Let the boos rain down, baby!

We’re counting on you, Spurs faithful. I expect to be right back here tomorrow writing about how hilariously awesome you all were. Don’t let us down!