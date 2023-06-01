Whether Eight Or Nine Games, Greg Sankey Doesn’t Care What Other Conferences Think About SEC Scheduling, He’s Throwing Heat

Videos by OutKick

MIRAMAR BEACH, Florida-

While the SEC wraps up conference meetings in Florida this week, the obvious question lingers about future scheduling. For commissioner Greg Sankey, he’s made it clear that he doesn’t care what other conferences think about a potential scenario of continuing an eight-game schedule for one more year.

Yes, the SEC would be the only power-five conference that would only play eight league games, but if it stays the same, it would likely be for one season. In the end, a nine-game schedule feels like it’s going to happen, but it might take another year to get there.

If this feels like a standoff, you’d be correct. ESPN doesn’t want to fork over any additional revenue right now, even if the SEC adds an additional conference game. So, we’re now at a point where the conference is seriously considering playing an eight-game conference schedule to bridge into a nine-game format.

Former Football Quarterbacks Eli Manning (L), Archie Manning (2R) and Peyton Manning (R) pose with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey (2L) prior to the SEC Championship game. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

SEC Commish Expresses Confidence

But for commissioner Greg Sankey, any type of criticism from other conferences will be pushed to the side in regards to some that think the current format wouldn’t work in the new CFP expansion.

“Well, I think we ended that football season with a 65-7 win in the national championship game,” Greg Sankey said to Paul Finebaum. “If the indictment somehow is that we don’t play the highest level of college football, then somebody’s not actually watching football games. We’re at eight, but we have a requirement that you play an additional game against non-conference opponent from one of our colleague conferences.

“The eight format has arguably worked really well, the nine format can work really well. So I think pundits, coaches can make a bunch of different arguments. I think either one of those models will keep us very secure in the college football playoff consideration.”

Those comments were a clear message to other conferences to worry about themselves, as the SEC continues to prepare for expansion, while simultaneously adding trophies.

Whether the SEC goes to 9 Games or stays at 8, Commissioner Sankey says expect the conference's CFP dominance to continue: pic.twitter.com/8CnsVuQfFN — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) May 31, 2023

What Would An Eight Game Model Look Like For SEC?

There are obviously questions as to what the college football playoff will look like once it’s expanded to twelve teams. Also, the SEC is not going to get that extra revenue from ESPN at the moment, so there’s no rush, especially considering leaders still have questions to be answered.

Having the eight-game model in your back-pocket is a nice cushion if this is the route AD’s and presidents decide to go. Whether this would be a short-term deal or long-term, each team would play one permanent opponent, while rotating seven other schools. This would certainly make some secondary rivalries disappear on a yearly basis, but they could still play every other year.

According to one official, those secondary rivalries, like Alabama vs. LSU, could continue if this eight-game model is only for one year. It can get a little complicated, but we could still get a few of the secondary rivalries that draw monster ratings and are fan favorites. Unfortunately, in the long term, we’ll see some of these games disappear on a yearly basis, once the conference decides on a permanent model.

One thing is clear, the days of the East and West divisions are coming to an end.

Either way, we’re getting closer to the SEC coming up with a solution that could bridge the gap until Texas and Oklahoma are settled into the conference.

Right now, it doesn’t feel as if the nine-game is the choice. Today could offer us a glimpse into what the SEC looks like in 2024.