Greg Norman Is Right: Golf Fans Should Want To See LIV Golfers Contend At The Masters

Videos by OutKick

Given that Greg Norman is the CEO of LIV, his opinion suggesting that people — and the Masters as a tournament — should want to see LIV golfers contend at Augusta National is biased. But that doesn’t mean he’s wrong.

A total of 18 LIV golfers will be teeing it up in the Masters later this week. It will be the first Masters contested with LIV golfers in the field as the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Cam Smith, Patrick Reed, and Bryson DeChambeau headline the group of players that have bolted for the Saudi-backed circuit.

While several LIV golfers have suggested that the rivalry between LIV and the PGA Tour has been largely fabricated by the media, it’s still very much a top storyline for the week.

Norman knows this, and even the biggest LIV haters out there have to admit he’s telling the truth.

“I complement the Masters on letting the players play because now they have got the best field and they are actually now the true Super Bowl,” Norman told NCA NewsWire.

“But if I‘m the Masters right now, I would want, on Sunday, DJ or Brooks or Cam, any of the guys against Rory (McIlroy) and Jon Rahm. Can you imagine what the TV ratings would be like?

“It’s what people want, it’s what the TV wants. The ratings will be far higher than any other ratings if you‘ve got Rory playing any one of our top guys.”

Greg Norman is hopeful LIV golfers are contending at the Masters this weekend. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Greg Norman Is Right, LIV Golfers Contending At The Masters Would Be Great

Golf fans crave drama at the Masters, and a LIV golfer battling it out with a PGA Tour star like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, or Scottie Scheffler just to name a few would be appointment viewing.

Norman will be pulling for each of the LIV golfers in the field at Augusta and claims that the LIV players will very much be supporting each other throughout the week.

“There’s talk in our teams all around here, there are 18 or us LIV guys at Augusta and if one of the guys, no matter who it is, they are all going to be there on the 18th green, they are all going to be there, and that just gives me goosebumps to think about,” Norman said.

Thursday can’t get here soon enough.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris