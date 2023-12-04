Greg McElroy Shows Some Alabama Bias After He Gets Caught Changing Opinion On Florida State Deserving A CFB Playoff Spot

Videos by OutKick

ESPN college football analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy has been caught doing a very convenient 180 in regards to Florida State making the College Football Playoff and it’s no secret as to why.

Florida State became the first undefeated Power Five conference champion to be kept out of the College Football Playoff on Sunday with Alabama being handed the No. 4 seed. The Crimson Tide’s lone loss on the year was at home to Texas, another one-loss team. They jumped over the Seminoles and into the CFB Playoff as well.

Greg McElroy Was All Over FSU, Until He Wasn’t…

If you had asked McElroy his opinion about an undefeated Florida State team being left out of the Playoff just last week, he would’ve said that was the incorrect decision, even with starting QB Jordan Travis out with a leg injury for the foreseeable future.

“I think they’re perfectly fine. They win, they’re in,” McElroy said at the end of November, before the Seminoles beat Louisville in the ACC Championship game. “We don’t even need to entertain the idea of a one-loss team potentially jumping, a la Texas and Alabama. Florida State’s in. They’re gonna take care of business this weekend. They’re gonna be in. They deserve to be.”

READ: 2023 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF OPENING LINES

Well, fast forward five days later, and McElroy completely flipped his script and went to bat for his alma matter.

“When you look at what the committee has said for 10 years, it’s an opportunity today to practice what they preach,” he said. “They’re been telling us for 10 years it’s the four best teams. Right now, I think without a shadow of a doubt, Alabama is among the four best teams. The debate between Alabama and Florida State will rage on. And if they really wanna tell us and continue to tell us it’s the four best teams, then Alabama should be in the four spot.”

5 days ago: @GregMcElroy said, “We don’t even need to entertain the idea of a one loss team jumping them, à la Texas and Alabama.” Today: “It should be Alabama.” Unless this man completely changed his way of thinking in 5 days, it’s clear what the narrative is here from ESPN. pic.twitter.com/rmX75UUjX0 — TJ Pittinger (@TJ_Pittinger) December 4, 2023

Opinions On Best Four Vary

While I myself, and plenty of college football fans agree that Alabama deserved the final spot in the Playoff, you can’t make such a firm stance about how Florida State deserved the final spot no matter what and then go on national television to tell the world why Alabama actually deserves the four seed.

McElroy will hear it from Florida State fans for days to come. But there are two factors to consider here as to why he won’t necessarily feel any heat from his employer.

First and foremost, McElroy played quarterback at Alabama, he can have a strong opinion on the Tide. Second, ESPN and the SEC are television partners. The network is never going to be upset with an analyst stating their case for an SEC program to get the biggest spotlight possible.