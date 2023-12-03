2023 College Football Playoff Opening Lines

updated

Videos by OutKick

One of the most controversial College Football Playoff (CFP) selections came and went Sunday and sportsbooks are immediately taking action for both games. Below are the opening lines for the College Football Playoff semifinal.

ALABAMA IN, FLORIDA STATE AND GEORGIA OUT, AS CFP FINAL FOUR ANNOUNCED

2023 College Football Playoff Semifinal opening lines

  • Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sunday, Dec. 3 at 12:40 p.m. ET.

Rose Bowl: Monday, New Year’s Day 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

1-seed Michigan Wolverines (13-0) vs. 4-seed Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1)

The Wolverines punched their third consecutive CFP trip by housing the Iowa Hawkeyes 26-0 in the 2023 Big Ten Championship. Alabama upset the reigning two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 in the 2023 SEC title game to clinch its eighth berth in the CFP’s 10-year history.

Rose Bowl 2023 College Football Playoff betting odds for Michigan-Alabama.
Rose Bowl 2023 College Football Playoff betting odds for Michigan-Alabama.

Allstate Sugar Bowl: Monday, New Year’s Day 2024 at 8:45 p.m. ET

2-seed Washington Huskies (13-0) vs. 3-seed Texas Longhorns (12-1)

The Huskies capped its undefeated regular-season campaign with a 34-31 win over the Oregon Ducks for the 2023 Pac-12 championship. It’s Washington’s first CFP appearance since 2017 and its second ever. Texas truck-sticked the Oklahoma State Cowboys 49-21 in the Big XII title game. The Longhorns are making their fist CFP.

Allstate Sugar Bowl 2023 CFP betting odds for Washington-Texas.
Allstate Sugar Bowl 2023 CFP betting odds for Washington-Texas.

Follow or fade my picks here, for not just college football but the NFL NBA, NHL, PGA Tour, and college hoops as well!

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

2023 College Football PlayoffAlabama Crimson Tidecollege footballCollege Football PlayoffCollege Football Playoff opening linesMichigan WolverinesRose BowlSugar BowlTexas LonghornsWashington Huskies

Written by Geoff Clark

Geoff Clark serves as OutKick’s sports betting guru. As a writer and host of OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark, he dives deep into the sports betting landscape and welcomes an array of sports betting personalities on his show to handicap America’s biggest sporting events.

Previously, Clark was a writer/podcaster for USA TODAY's Sportsbook Wire website, handicapping all the major sports tentpoles with a major focus on the NFL, NBA and MLB.

Clark graduated from St. John University.

Leave a Reply