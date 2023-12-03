2023 College Football Playoff Opening Lines

Videos by OutKick

One of the most controversial College Football Playoff (CFP) selections came and went Sunday and sportsbooks are immediately taking action for both games. Below are the opening lines for the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Rose Bowl: Monday, New Year’s Day 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

1-seed Michigan Wolverines (13-0) vs. 4-seed Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1)

The Wolverines punched their third consecutive CFP trip by housing the Iowa Hawkeyes 26-0 in the 2023 Big Ten Championship. Alabama upset the reigning two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 in the 2023 SEC title game to clinch its eighth berth in the CFP’s 10-year history.

Allstate Sugar Bowl: Monday, New Year’s Day 2024 at 8:45 p.m. ET

2-seed Washington Huskies (13-0) vs. 3-seed Texas Longhorns (12-1)

The Huskies capped its undefeated regular-season campaign with a 34-31 win over the Oregon Ducks for the 2023 Pac-12 championship. It’s Washington’s first CFP appearance since 2017 and its second ever. Texas truck-sticked the Oklahoma State Cowboys 49-21 in the Big XII title game. The Longhorns are making their fist CFP.

