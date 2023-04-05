Packers Meeting With Hendon Hooker Amid Speculation About Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

Videos by OutKick

The Green Bay Packers are apparently doing some due diligence on former Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker.

For the first time since the start of the 2008 season, the Packers don’t have a locked in QB1 during the offseason.

Aaron Rodgers wants to be traded to the Jets and the belief is Jordan Love will be QB1 when next season starts. However, none of that is guaranteed. As of this moment, Aaron Rodgers is still very much on Green Bay’s roster.

However, if he does get shipped to the Jets, Love becomes the team’s immediate QB1. However, Green Bay might also have sights set on a former SEC star.

Will Hendon Hooker be a first round pick? (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hendon Hooker will meet with the Packers.

Following a meeting with the Saints, the former Volunteers sensation is slated to meet with the Titans and Packers this week.

Hooker, whose final college season ended with a knee injury, is viewed as a fringe first round prospect as of right now.

Momentum certainly seems to be growing for him to get a boost into the first round.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker met with the Saints today and has the Titans and Packers to close out this week. His schedule is packed pre draft with visits.



Does he go first round? Starting to think so. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 4, 2023

Green Bay currently holds the 15th, 45th and 78th picks in the first three rounds. If Rodgers does get traded to the Jets, Green Bay will add some more draft compensation.

Hooker will likely be available at 15, but that would seem to be a reach for Green Bay. Would the Packers take Hooker if he’s available at 45?

By NFL standards, he’d be a very cheap backup option for Jordan Love, whose immediate backup would likely be Danny Etling if a game was played today.

Will Jordan Love be QB1 for the Packers in 2023? (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

However, adding Hendon Hooker in the first or second round could be interpreted as the team not having a ton of confidence in Love.

If the former Utah State player is the guy fans are hoping for, why would the Packers burn a top pick on a new QB? Some will definitely read that as a red flag. It would certainly be less dramatic than when Green Bay drafted Rodgers with Brett Favre as the team’s starter, but it would create a strange dynamic.

A clear benefit of drafting Hooker is the team could cheaply replace Love if it’s decided in a year he has to go. Again, that’s definitely going to be the takeaway for some if it happens.

Hooker is an interesting prospect.

Hendon Hooker really blew up on the scene this past year, and probably should have been a Heisman finalist in New York. If he hadn’t gotten hurt, he would have been.

Over the past two seasons in Knoxville, Hooker threw for 58 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also rushed for 10 touchdowns during the same time period. He was an above average QB at Virginia Tech. However, he really exploded onto the scene with the Volunteers.

Most famously, Hendon Hooker threw for 385 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-49 upset of Alabama.

The Packers will meet with Hendon Hooker. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Now, he’ll be a 25-year-old rookie QB, and could easily find himself as a first round pick. Will it be with the Packers? At a minimum, Green Bay is kicking the tires on the dual-threat QB.