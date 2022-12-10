Stetson Bennett Responds To Criticism About Heisman Ceremony Invitation Over Hendon Hooker

The Heisman Trophy ceremony is Saturday night in New York City, and for the most part, the finalists were as expected.

They included: Caleb Williams from USC, TCU’s Max Duggan and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

Williams, the runaway favorite, took the opportunity to invite his entire offensive line along with him, in a fantastic gesture.

But there was one surprise: Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Many assumed that Tennessee star Hendon Hooker would be a Heisman finalist, despite his late-season injury.

But Bennett received the last invitation, sparking controversy.

The Georgia star responded to that discussion, and took the high road.

Stetson showing love to Hendon. And he's right, it wasn't his call to take Hooker out of Heisman contention. https://t.co/tHDnBjkzl8 — David Schiele WTSP (@Deacon_Schiele) December 10, 2022

Bennett’s right on both counts. The invitations had nothing to do with him, AND Hooker deserved to be recognized.

Heisman Snub

Hooker should have been included among the Heisman finalists ahead of Bennett.

While Georgia has been the best team in college football this year, the Heisman is supposed to be an individual award.

Despite Hooker’s injury, he was undoubtedly one of the best few players in the country this season.

He had the second highest QBR of anyone at his position, and threw just two interceptions against 27 touchdowns.

Bennett had 20 touchdowns, despite having substantially more opportunities.

But the Heisman voters determine the finalists, not the players.

Hooker deserves to be there, but it’s not his fault that Bennett was chosen ahead of him.

It’s just unfortunate that Hooker won’t have another shot at a Heisman next season.

And of course neither were likely to win the award this year, since Williams is the overwhelming favorite.

The ceremony starts at 8pm Eastern time Saturday night, with the four finalists in attendance.