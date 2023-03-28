Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst Says Aaron Rodgers Went Dark On The Packers

Videos by OutKick

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is challenging Aaron Rodgers‘ narrative that the team has not been straightforward with the 18-year QB as both sides look for a trade partner this offseason.

Rodgers’ drawn-out divorce with the Packers is now at the he said, she said stage where both sides are now trying to look like the sensible one in the split.

Gutekunst spoke on Rodgers cutting communications with the Packers’ front office to start the offseason at the annual NFL owners’ meeting.

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst (Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rodgers previously appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to criticize Green Bay for not being transparent with their plans for the 2023-24 season. Gutekunst said it was Rodgers’ fault for the communication breakdown.

“I was really looking forward to the conversations with Aaron to see how he fit into that,” Gutekunst told reporters on Monday.

He added, “Those never transpired. So there came a time where we had to make some decisions, so we went through his representatives to try to talk to him [about] where were we going with our team. At that point, they informed us that he would like to be traded to the Jets.”

“Our inability to reach him or for him to respond in any way. I think at that point, I had to do my job and kind of reach out [to other teams] and understand that a trade could be possible and see who was interested.”

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The New York Jets have been Rodgers’ hottest landing spot all season. Rodgers has been forthright about being traded to the Jets, even supplying the team with a list of Packers teammates to acquire before his arrival.

New York and Green Bay continue to be at an impasse over the draft capital involved in a trade for Rodgers. The Jets have voiced their intentions on keeping this year’s first-round pick (No. 13) rather than giving it up to Green Bay.

“You’d love to have those conversations about where our team’s going and how he might fit into that,” Gutekunst added. “We were unable to have those, so it is what it is. At the same time, Aaron’s been a great player for us. He means a lot to the organization. There’s a lot of gratitude there, but those conversations would’ve been nice.

“We’ll figure those things out as they come, but right now I think we’re just focused on facilitating a trade with the player and the Jets and what we want,” Gutekunst said. “I think that would be best for everybody, but we’ll see how that goes.”

The Packers sound like they’re past giving Rodgers the star treatment.