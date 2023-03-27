Jets Provide Update On Aaron Rodgers Trade Talks And Confirm Desire To Be An All-Star Team

Videos by OutKick

PHOENIX — The New York Jets say they are being patient about adding talent this offseason and we should all be fully aware what that actually means: These guys are trying to put together an all-star team.

We already know the club is in negotiations with the Green Bay Packers about trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But former Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, former Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell, and Pro Bowl center Ben Jones, too?

Yup.

Coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas confirmed as much on Monday.

Saleh told reporters Monday morning he’s “confident things are going to work out,” on the Rodgers front as the Jets and Green Bay Packers hash out a deal.

Douglas, speaking with New York area media in the afternoon, said there have been “productive conversations” with the Packers.

"There's been some productive conversations. We're not where we need to be yet. Feel like we're in a good place."



Joe Douglas Feel Rodgers Talks In ‘Good Place’

“We’re not where we need to be but I feel we’re in a good place,” Douglas told the reporters at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel. “There’s not a ton or urgency from our standpoint.”

The Jets won’t feel urgency on Rodgers likely until after the draft when their offseason program and OTAs move to advanced stages. They definitely would want him on the team by their veteran minicamp June 13-15.

The Jets, as has been reported by OutKick, have no desire or intention of giving up their first-round pick (No. 13 overall) for Rodgers.

“Obviously, the 13th pick is a high pick,” Douglas said. “You have an opportunity to bring in a strong player.”

And that high pick is the biggest holdup in the trade talks so far.

“We’re not where we need to be right now,” Douglas added.

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball in the second quarter during Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. And Jets Have Talked

Douglas confirmed the team’s interest in Campbell, a free agent who is visiting the club on Thursday. Campbell, a former six-time Pro Bowl player, wants to play at least one more year. It would be his 16th in the NFL.

Douglas also confirmed there is interest in Jones, who has played the past seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans and was named to his first Pro Bowl last season.

But the biggest name beyond Rodgers is obviously Beckham. And that’s where this gets interesting. Because Rodgers told the Jets he’d like for them to consider Beckham as an addition this season.

And the Jets have talked with Beckham’s representation which Douglas described as “productive conversations.”

“Odell’s obviously a really talented player,” Douglas said. “He worked for several teams a few teams ago and so we’ll see how that process plays out but we have had conversations.”

Douglas said there is no free agency visit set up with Beckham but didn’t dismiss the possibility.

“We’ll see how things play out,” he added.

The Jets already added free agent Allen Lazard who played with Rodgers in Green Bay the past few seasons and was also among the players Rodgers told the team he might want added.

The Jets are looking at the possibility and probability of adding all this talent to a team that last season had the NFL’s fourth-best scoring defense.

They clearly mean business.

