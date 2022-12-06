Greek (Sex) Freak: Giannis Antetokounmpo Hopes For Birthday Romp

Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo lived up to his “Greek Freak” nickname on Monday evening.

Hours ahead of his birthday, Giannis revealed to media members that he has some hornball in him. More specifically, Giannis would like to celebrate turning 28 with a little birthday sex. But not until the kids go to bed, of course.

“Once I put my kids to bed you never know what can happen,” Giannis teased when asked about his birthday plans.

Giannis (@Giannis_An34) kept it 💯 when we asked him about his birthday plans 😂🎂 pic.twitter.com/jlKBaR9ibJ — Playmaker (@playmaker) December 6, 2022

Antetokounmpo And Girlfriend Mariah Riddlespringger Have 2 Sons

After scoring a game-high 34 points in a Monday win over the Magic, Giannis continued to wax on about his birthday intentions.

“Might get a little bit freaky,” added Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The fact that he said so while grinning ear-to-ear and holding a Homer Simpson doll made things slightly awkward. But they don’t call him The Greek Freak for no reason.

“It’s my birthday,” said Antetokounmpo, reminding media members why he’s expecting to go hard in the paint even after the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo turns 28-years-old today. Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images).

Sex Isn’t Giannis’ Only Birthday Wish

In addition to getting this Buck naked, Giannis was hoping those closest to him would shower him with some other presents to celebrate the big 2-8. “Maybe a birthday cake. Maybe like a birthday card. Or maybe like a birthday watch,” Giannis joked. “Or maybe jewelry. I would love that.”

Let’s hope Giannis’ girlfriend Mariah was watching his post-game interview. How many times do spouses and significant others drive themselves crazy wondering what to gift their loved ones for that special day?

If she was watching, there’d be no such problem for Mariah.

Cue up 50 Cent’s In Da Club on the iPod shuffle, swing by the mall and stop by Zales for an affordable pair of diamond studs, toss a Betty Crocker mix in the oven and then ensure you’re both wearing your birthday suits.

Everybody walks away happy.

Happy Birthday Giannis, hope your party’s a real banger!

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF