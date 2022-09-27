Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Who He Thinks Is Best Player In NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo is really, really good at basketball. In fact, many around the NBA consider him to be the best player in the league, as a recent ESPN survey confirmed.

Out of 15 coaches, scouts and executives surveyed, 11 chose Giannis as the NBA’s best.

But if you ask him, he’d have made a different choice.

Despite his two MVP awards and an NBA title, at a recent media day, Giannis answered who he thinks the league’s top superstar is.

“I think the best player in the world is the person that is the last man standing. It’s the person that takes his team to the Finals, the finish line and helps them win the game … that’s how I view it,” Giannis said.

“I believe the best player in the world is Steph Curry.”

Warriors guard Stephen Curry. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Sports Illustrated covered that Curry was told about Antetokounmpo’s remarks and demurred, saying he wasn’t sure if it was “gamesmanship.” Curry also said that he could make similar comments about Giannis.

“I don’t know if it was gamesmanship,” Curry said. “I would’ve said the same thing about the champions…I said the same thing about him last year. I appreciate the compliment. It’s not going to soften me at all.”

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. (Getty Images)

While the NBA is obviously dominated by individual success, it’s hard to exclusively make the determination based on winning titles.

Giannis has dominated the league for several years, as has Curry. Both have won titles, although obviously Curry’s won more consistently. That said, he’s also had better supporting casts throughout his career.

Their stats are equally impressive, in different ways.

Maybe that’s why both of them constantly defer to the other when it comes to deciding who’s best.