Grayson Murray was set to play in the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week but was forced to withdraw after being involved in a serious scooter accident. The 29-year-old did not break any bones in the accident but did receive 50 stitches.

Tourists visiting Bermuda are not permitted to rent cars which leaves scooters as the best way to get around town. Riding home from the beach on Tuesday, Murray reportedly steered around a curve and came close to the lane’s center line. The car in the opposite lane did the same and collided with him.

🚨BREAKING @PGATOUR

Source: Pro golfer Grayson Murray in Bermuda for @Bermuda_Champ seriously injured in rental scooter accident. Likely out of tournament. Caddie also hurt. @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/hxEWUJmyYx — Glenn Jones (@GlennNBCBoston) October 26, 2022

Murray’s caddie, Doug Schwimmer, was riding his own scooter right behind Murray and witnessed the accident. He jumped off the scooter before coming to a complete stop trying to help Murray and suffered road rash. Unlike Murray, he was not taken to a hospital.

Murray was unconscious after the accident. After being taken to the hospital via ambulance he received 25 stitches to his face, 10 on one of his legs, and others on various parts of his body. Murray also believes he may have suffered ligament damage in his knee and is looking to see a specialist when he returns home to North Carolina.

WARNING: The photo below of Murray’s facial injuries is graphic.

Grayson Murray received 25 stitches in his face. (Credit: TMZ)

Murray, currently ranked 595th in the world, is a one-time winner on both the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour. The Bermuda Championship was set to be his first start since missing the cut at the Wyndham Championship in early August.

Golfweek notes that an investigation into the accident is ongoing.