Grayson Murray Attempted to Shoot His Shot With Paige Spiranac

Grayson Murray’s rough day on the course last Sunday at the U.S. Open turned into a rough week for him off of it. He went viral for throwing his putter and snapping a club over his knee.

This caught the eye of social media’s No. 1 golf analyst Paige Spiranac. She shared Murray’s putter throwing video with a comment about throwing her own clubs on the course.

Paige also took a deeper dive into Murray’s outburst and broke things down a little further. It’s the kind of analysis we’ve all grown to love from her.

It was on this second video that the PGA golfer decided to shoot his shot.

In a now-deleted tweet, Murray responded with, “Let’s see your club throw Paige.” Twitter quickly mocked his tweet. Paige never responded and the tweet was eventually deleted.

A closer look at Murray’s account reveals that he didn’t just delete the tweet, he deleted his entire account. There were a couple of replies to Murray’s tweet to Paige that might shed some light on why he decided to delete his account. Some allegations let’s just say.

I’m not sure why Murray thought this was going to end well. It would be one thing if he was riding high from a great day on the course. That’s when you shoot your shot. The percentages are just higher then.

You definitely don’t have such a bad day that you’re throwing putters then decide it’s a good time to shoot your shot. Obviously, the universe doesn’t have your back. I get that you have to shoot your way out of a slump sometimes, but this was not one of those times.

Learn from Murray’s mistake here and go for the high percentage, wind at your back, all is going your way shot. You’ll be much happier.