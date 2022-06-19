Grayson Murray Throws Putter, Snaps Club Over Knee at US Open

In honor of Father’s Day, professional golfer Grayson Murray is throwing his putter and snapping clubs over his knee.

During the fourth round of the U.S. Open things fell apart for the 28-year-old.

It really went downhill on the 7th hole when Murray struggled to find the bottom of the cup and settled for a triple-bogey. His frustration got the best of him and that’s when he launched his putter.

Grayson Murray celebrating Father’s Day by triple bogeying and chucking his putter in the long stuff just like a dad pic.twitter.com/KIdnIrHrmr — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) June 19, 2022

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the end of things for Murray. He recorded another triple bogey on the 9th hole, followed by a poor tee shot on the 10th hole, which led to a club being snapped over his knee.

Grayson Murray is straight up NOT having a good time at the US Open



He threw his putter earlier, now he's snapped one of clubs@NoLayingUp pic.twitter.com/p8ZvwRm7PU — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) June 19, 2022

I’m sure there are plenty of guys who can relate to this kind of day on the course. I’m not one of them, because very early on I realized I can’t hit a golf ball where I want to and that meant the game wasn’t for me.

Given that, I haven’t watched a ton of golf in my day, but I do love the occasional ball that drifts into the crowd or a golfer who decides to throw his clubs around. That’s always entertaining.

As I get older I do see myself as one of those guys who spends an entire weekend away from his family on the course. So I haven’t completely given up on the sport.