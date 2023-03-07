Grant Williams’ Trash Talk With The Game On The Line An Epic Fail For Celtics

Videos by OutKick

Boston Celtics big man Grant Williams decided to talk trash to Cleveland Cavaliers’ star Donovan Mitchell with the game on the line on Monday. That turned out to be the wrong choice, as Williams gave the game away at the free-throw line.

Williams was fouled with just 0.8 seconds left and the game knotted at 109. Preparing to take his two shots from the charity stripe, Mitchell tried to get in his head, and it seemed to have worked.

Williams told Mitchell “I’m gonna make ’em both.”

That, however, did not happen.

Instead, Williams stepped to the line and bricked both of his free throws.

Grant Williams chirping back at Donovan Mitchell, “I’m gonna make ‘em both” and proceeds to miss both shots… pic.twitter.com/MALZNKdo8P — Chris Henrique (@ChrisHenrique) March 7, 2023

You can probably already guess how this game ended.

The game went into overtime and the Cavaliers outscored the Celtics 9-5 in the extra frame to win the contest 118-114.

Williams missing both of his free throws was a shock, not only because he’s an NBA player and no one in the league should miss two free throws, but he’s shooting 78.8% from the charity stripe this season. The two free throws he missed in the clutch were his only two attempts on the night.

You can’t knock Williams for being confident, and if he would have made both shots from the line he’d look like a hero, instead, he’s Monday’s biggest loser.

Boston’s loss on Monday night was the team’s third in a row and came just one night after another overtime loss to the New York Knicks.

While the Celtics were gaining ground on the Milwaukee Bucks who sit atop the Eastern Conference, they’re now two games back from the Bucks.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris