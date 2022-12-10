Grant Wahl Was ‘Laughing’ Moments Before Death, Brother Claims He Was ‘Killed’

Grant Wahl was apparently laughing and having a good time moments before he died in Qatar.

The incredibly popular soccer journalist died suddenly and unexpectedly Friday in Qatar while covering the World Cup. Rafael Cores, who was seated next to Wahl, tweeted that he was “laughing at a joke we saw on Twitter” just minutes before he died.

Wahl previously talked about possibly having bronchitis shortly before his tragic death.

I’m in shock. I was sitting next to him tonight. He was working on his story on his laptop, it was about 4 minutes before the end of the extra time. He was laughing at a joke we saw on Twitter only minutes earlier. I can’t believe it. My deepest condolences to @GrantWahl’s family https://t.co/wnWlxY9L3l — Rafael Cores (@rafacores) December 10, 2022

Wahl’s brother claimed in a video that his brother was fine and was “killed.” As of early Saturday morning, an official cause of death isn’t known.

Grant Wahl, the American soccer journalist who was kicked out of a World Cup stadium in Qatar for wearing a pride shirt has reportedly collapsed during a game today.



His brother says Grant was fully healthy and believes there’s foul play. pic.twitter.com/DNdf8gGMH0 — OutKick (@Outkick) December 10, 2022

The world reacts to Grant Wahl dying.

As soon as news broke that Wahl, who had been critical of the Qatar regime’s record on migrant worker rights, passed away at the age of 48, reactions poured in as people grieved and attempted to process the shocking news.

People were shattered and also thought very highly of Wahl. That latter part is very obvious once you see the reactions on social media.

Heartbreaking. Grant Wahl was everything a great journalist should strive to be, and an even better person. The best of us. https://t.co/obOBOwLAPC — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) December 10, 2022

I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight.



I'm in complete shock. https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE — Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA 🇺🇦 (@celinegounder) December 10, 2022

LeBron James was asked postgame about the death of Grant Wahl. His response: pic.twitter.com/FeH9hHCTEE — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) December 10, 2022

My God. God. This is awful. Grant Wahl combined true goodness, passion for his job, love of his game, and love of life. My heart aches for his wife Celine and his family. This is a heartbreaking night. https://t.co/Rn9DsfgNoz — Peter King (@peter_king) December 10, 2022

Have just woken in Doha to hear the shocking news that Grant Wahl has passed. The game in America was lucky to be served by such a brilliant journalist and , in my time covering the US men’s and women’s teams , a kind and helpful companion. I can’t quite believe this. RIP Grant. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) December 10, 2022

Devastated by this. Studying the force that was Grant Wahl helped me learn how to cover basketball at SI. His pivot to soccer journalism great left room for a naïve kid to pick up a few assignments and start a career, steered often by his advice. My heart goes out to his family. https://t.co/hLuwQ1Zk7V — Luke Winn (@lukewinn) December 10, 2022

Grant Wahl was unbelievably kind to everyone, but I was especially touched by how warm and welcoming he was towards my mom when he realized she was a huge soccer fan. Heartbreaking news. https://t.co/v99QlQayoi — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 10, 2022

One small example of Grant Wahl’s decency. My mom was so proud of him. https://t.co/EVT76DVkNd — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) December 10, 2022

I don’t have a ton of intimate Grant Wahl stories but the one I have is super-meaningful to me. Fallout from a horrific moment in my life and desperately trying to tread water. Grant pops up on my TL w/ this. I was flying after that. Priceless gift. Meant everything. Legend. pic.twitter.com/2icKzmGaOp — Pat Brennan (@PBrennanENQ) December 10, 2022

Obviously shocked and upset about the news of Grant Wahl’s passing – we have had our differences over the years but had very recently reconciled.



Life can be so unfair – cherish every moment



Sending love to his family pic.twitter.com/8OrunnL5Xn — Eric Wynalda (@EricWynalda) December 10, 2022

Wahl, who was briefly denied entry to a World Cup game for wearing a pro-LGBTQ shirt, clearly had a large impact on the lives of a lot of people.

His death is simply shocking, stunning and completely unexpected. Men who are 48 aren’t supposed to just die suddenly, even if they’re feeling a bit under the weather.

For the sake of transparency, the United States needs to do everything possible to get Grant Wahl’s body back stateside as quickly as possible. The American public, his family and everyone else deserves to know exactly what the cause of death was.

Our thoughts and prayers here at Outkick are with his family and all those who knew Grant.