Grant Wahl Was ‘Laughing’ Moments Before Death, Brother Claims He Was ‘Killed’

Grant Wahl was apparently laughing and having a good time moments before he died in Qatar.
The incredibly popular soccer journalist died suddenly and unexpectedly Friday in Qatar while covering the World Cup. Rafael Cores, who was seated next to Wahl, tweeted that he was “laughing at a joke we saw on Twitter” just minutes before he died.
Wahl previously talked about possibly having bronchitis shortly before his tragic death.
Wahl’s brother claimed in a video that his brother was fine and was “killed.” As of early Saturday morning, an official cause of death isn’t known.
The world reacts to Grant Wahl dying.
As soon as news broke that Wahl, who had been critical of the Qatar regime’s record on migrant worker rights, passed away at the age of 48, reactions poured in as people grieved and attempted to process the shocking news.
People were shattered and also thought very highly of Wahl. That latter part is very obvious once you see the reactions on social media.
Wahl, who was briefly denied entry to a World Cup game for wearing a pro-LGBTQ shirt, clearly had a large impact on the lives of a lot of people.
His death is simply shocking, stunning and completely unexpected. Men who are 48 aren’t supposed to just die suddenly, even if they’re feeling a bit under the weather.
For the sake of transparency, the United States needs to do everything possible to get Grant Wahl’s body back stateside as quickly as possible. The American public, his family and everyone else deserves to know exactly what the cause of death was.
Our thoughts and prayers here at Outkick are with his family and all those who knew Grant.