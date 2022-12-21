Graham Mertz Reportedly Transferring To An SEC Program

Graham Mertz is reportedly heading to the Florida Gators.

After several weeks of speculation about where the former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback would go, he decided to take his talents to Gainesville, according to The Athletics’ G. Allan Taylor.

Graham Mertz spent the past three seasons starting for Wisconsin.

Graham Mertz finds a new start after a tough time at Wisconsin.

Graham Mertz desperately needed a fresh start after multiple disappointing seasons with the Badgers, and now, he has it.

In four seasons with the Badgers, he threw for 5,405 passing yards, 38 touchdown passes and 26 interceptions.

Will Graham Mertz start for the Florida Gators? (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The numbers certainly could have been much worse, but they were also far from being good. Wisconsin has struggled to compete at a high level since the start of 2020, and poor QB play is right near the top of the list of reasons why.

As soon as the Badgers hired Luke Fickell, it was a great opportunity to hit the reset button on the QB position. That’s what happened and now, Mertz is gone and is reportedly heading to Florida.

Given Florida’s uncertainty at the QB position ahead of the 2023 season, there’s a chance Mertz could actually see a lot of time.

His main competition will likely be Jack Miller, and it’s hard to imagine Mertz can’t beat him out given his natural skills and experience.

I know Badgers fans are wishing him well for the most part, and I sincerely hope he has a ton of success. It’s a damn shame it didn’t work out in Madison.