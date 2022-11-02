Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz Makes His Opinion On Team’s Coach Crystal Clear

Graham Mertz is all in on Wisconsin coach Jim Leonhard.

The Badgers are 2-1 since Leonhard was named the interim coach, and a tough Saturday test against Maryland should provide more clarity on the young coach’s future in Madison.

Well, the team’s starting QB made it clear he’s behind Leonhard and that the former NFL player is “ready” to be the permanent leader of the team.

Tried to ask #Badgers Graham Mertz about Jim Leonhard’s readiness to be full-time HC. Before I could finish question, he looked at me and said: He’s ready. Yea, he is ready. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 31, 2022

While Graham Mertz’s endorsement will hardly change the dynamics AD Chris McIntosh has to consider, it is a sign the team is beyond Leonhard.

When a coach has the locker room behind him, it’s a great sign for the state of the program. If a coach doesn’t have the locker room, he doesn’t have anything.

Graham Mertz voices support for Jim Leonhard. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It’s also not hard to understand why Graham Mertz is giving Jim Leonhard a big endorsement. He’s been absolutely balling under Leonhard’s leadership.

Through the first five games of the season, Mertz had eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Under Leonhard, he has nine touchdowns and one interception.

The offense and Graham Mertz look completely different with Paul Chryst gone. I’d support Leonhard too if my numbers dramatically improved.

Graham Mertz has improved greatly under Jim Leonhard. He has thrown nine touchdowns in his last three games. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

As I’ve said many times, Jim Leonhard is almost certainly going to stick around. A win over Maryland will probably guarantee it. We’ll see how it shakes out at noon EST on BTN.