Graham Mertz’s Model Girlfriend Teases Saucy Photoshoot

Graham Mertz’s girlfriend Alexis Loomans wasted no time carrying forward her momentum from the weekend.

Following Florida’s massive win over Tennessee, I found myself doing a deep dive into all the action, and stumbled upon the fact the Gators QB is dating Miss Wisconsin USA 2023.

Naturally, I was obligated to bring that news to OutKick’s faithful readers. Within a day, the whole internet was covering it. It’s nice to know everyone else is following our lead. I digress.

Alexis Loomans looks ready to be a star.

Well, I’m now here to tell you it looks like Loomans is definitely ready for her time in the spotlight. Her Instagram following is already up 8.58% since my original post (19.8K to 21.5K), and she dropped a promo Tuesday night for a big shoot she did.

Rocking a twisted up shirt and blue jeans, it definitely seems like Loomans understood the assignment.

Loomans might be the internet’s next big sensation.

This woman went from being pretty much completely unknown – I had no idea who she was at all – to being all over the internet in a span of 36 hours.

What do we always say when it comes to Instagram and attention? You have to strike while the iron is hot and make sure the momentum never falls off.

Mertz and the Gators lit up Tennessee, Loomans dating Graham Mertz went viral, people started paying attention and the rest is history.

She’s now out here dropping promos for photoshoots like it simply comes naturally for her.

Florida Gators QB Graham Mertz is dating model Alexis Loomans. Her popularity is growing on Instagram. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

It’s still a bit early to tell, but it certainly seems like Alexis Loomans is here to stay. That’s great news for Gators fans and all the degenerates out there doom scrolling Instagram.