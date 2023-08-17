The Graham Mertz Propaganda Is Out Of Control At Florida: ‘Hit A Different Level’

Videos by OutKick

People need to relax when it comes to Florida QB Graham Mertz.

The Wisconsin transfer was recently named the starting QB for the Gators by head coach Billy Napier going into week one August 31st against Utah.

Now, as I’ve said many times, I have nothing against Graham Mertz. As a Wisconsin man, I hope he does well in Gainesville. It didn’t work in Madison, his time with the Badgers was a complete disappointment and he moved on when Luke Fickell was hired.

That’s life, folks. Not everything goes according to plan. I wish him nothing but the best, but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to call out senseless propaganda.

Graham Mertz faces big expectations with the Florida Gators. (Credit: Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Dial back the Graham Mertz expectations.

The most insane claim surrounding Mertz in Florida is when WR Andy Jean compared him to Joe Burrow after he transferred.

“I feel like he going to come in like how Joe Burrow transferred in from another school. I feel like he’s another Joe Burrow because he actually loves the game and he’s more detailed mentally,” Jean said before Mertz was named the starter.

Now, On3.com has published a piece citing unnamed sources that Mertz is apparently balling and playing at a level people aren’t prepared for.

Will Graham Mertz be a success at Florida? (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

“The public perception of what he is doesn’t necessarily match what he’s capable of,” an unnamed source told On3.com.

On3.com cited another source – unclear if it’s the same guy – who told the outlet, “Spring, he did well, but this summer he hit a different level. Very accurate passer and sees things very well.”

Let’s break that down a little bit. Mertz “hit a different level” and is a “very accurate passer and sees things very well.”

Are we sure we’re talking about the same guy whose career completion percentage in Madison was 59.5% and had 29 touchdowns to 21 interceptions in his final two years?

Let’s give the situation a reality check.

You know who has heard stuff like this about Graham Mertz before? Wisconsin fans. We’ve seen this movie before, and we know how it ends.

There were endless reports out of Madison how Mertz was destroying the defense in practice on a weekly basis. Then, a game would roll around and it was a bloodbath on the field.

A great example of Mertz failing to meet expectations was the start of the 2021 season in Madison. All fans heard was that he’d become unstoppable in practice. Through the first three games, the Badgers were 1-2 and Mertz had thrown one touchdown and six interceptions. New year, same hype movie.

Graham Mertz didn’t live up to expectations in Madison. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Again, I hope Graham Mertz does well. It’d be great to see, but you’ll have to excuse fans if they don’t buy unnamed sources saying he’s now a star. Put up or shut up.