Gracie Hunt Welcomes Football’s Return In A Chiefs Bikini

The NFL makes its return tonight in Kansas City with the defending Super Bowl champs taking on the Detroit Lions. Nobody is more excited about football’s return than Gracie Hunt.

Sure the offseason was a lot of fun for the Chiefs heiress, but there’s nothing quite like an NFL season. Gracie kicked off the festivities with a special Red Wednesday, since the Chiefs are kicking off the season on Thursday this year.

Gracie Hunt poses prior to the 69th Miss Universe Competition at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

There was nothing too flashy about the first official “Red Friday,” but that’s sure to change as the season gets into full gear. She eased into things by giving some background into the Kansas City tradition and all of the good that has come from the sale of the flags.

“Red Friday is a longstanding Kansas City tradition-a time when the community comes together to cheer on the Chiefs while giving back to and supporting local families in need. Over the past nine years, the sale of Red Friday flags has raised more than $4.5 million to help RMHC-KC continue its mission of keeping families close in times of sickness and need,” Gracie said.

“This year it’s RED WEDNESDAY since we open the NFL season at home against the Lions on Thursday Night!”

Gracie Hunt Is Ready For The Start Of The NFL Season

Not a bad way to get things started. However, on Thursday morning it was a little more difficult for her to contain her excitement. Gracie was back in her Chiefs bikini with a crop top jersey.

She announced on Instagram, “Today’s the day! It’s felt like a drought without football. Who’s ready for the regular season?”

Well said, Gracie. I’m not even a Chiefs fan and this has me ready to run through a brick wall. I can’t imagine what Chiefs fans are feeling right now.

You’re coming off of a Super Bowl victory, you open the entire regular season with the Lions at home in primetime, and you fire up Instagram this morning and you’re greeted with Gracie Hunt in a bikini.

Oh and you have Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback. I’ve got none of that to look forward to and I can barely contain my excitement for the start of the season.

It must be a lot of fun to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan right now. You’re winning a ton, there’s no end in sight, and you’re organization is in pretty good hands as you look down the road over the next few years.

Sure you do have to deal with Brittany and Jackson Mahomes. There is that, but the upside far outweighs having to put up with those two.