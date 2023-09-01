Gracie Hunt Goes Black & White For Final Red Friday Before Football Season

Videos by OutKick

Gracie Hunt celebrated the final Red Friday of the offseason with some black & white lingerie pictures, which was a nice touch if I do say so myself.

The Kansas City Chiefs Heiress took to Instagram early today to commemorate the big day, which is, in fact, the final Friday before the NFL season. In reality, it’s the final Red Friday before Hunt and the Chiefs open the 2023 season next Thursday at home against Detroit.

Are these black & white lingerie pictures a precursor to a possible Red Thursday photo dump? Who knows. Only time will tell!

Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt continues to pump us up for NFL season

Someone talk football to Gracie Hunt, STAT!

Final non-Red Friday of 2023. What a way to start the weekend.

We’ve made it, folks. College football is back, the NFL is back, football is back for the next five months. We deserve this. It’s been a long, cold, pretty dull winter/spring/summer, and it’s just draggggggggged on forever.

But Gracie Hunt is here to save us, and she did so all summer with steamy pic after steamy pic.

Hell, she even dropped more bikini heaters earlier this week unsolicited, which was a nice pre-Red Friday surprise.

While this one isn’t quite the Red Friday we’re used to — nothing will beat the Chiefs bikini from the slopes last winter — I still appreciate the creativity. Throwing a little lingerie into the mix ain’t a bad touch, either.

Welcome back football and welcome back Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt.