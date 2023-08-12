Gracie Hunt Reports To Training Camp, Hypes Up Chiefs First Preseason Game

Videos by OutKick

The best part about being an heiress to an NFL franchise is you get to show up for training camp whenever you want. Gracie Hunt doesn’t have to be told this, she’s living it.

On Friday the Chiefs heiress made an appearance at Kansas City’s training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was there for her “favorite kind of camping.” The kind of camping that says my dad owns the team.

Gracie Hunt attends Tao X Maxim Big Game Party. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for unKommon events)

Gracie posed for a few pictures rubbed shoulders with star Travis Kelce, snapped a couple of selfies, then made her way indoors for a look at the snack situation.

I don’t want to sell her short, she did grab some of the Super Bowl champs putting in work on the field as well. It wasn’t all selfies and pictures of herself.

Gracie’s appearance at training camp on Friday was a teaser for what she had in store prior to kickoff of the Chiefs first preseason game on Sunday against the new Orleans Saints.

On Saturday she dropped a Red Friday style hype video hyping up the first preseason game. She captioned it, “Chiefs football is about to be baaaaaack! Who’s ready for it?!”

While not on the same level of her Red Friday content during the regular season – this was more of a Red Friday highlight reel from last season – it served its purpose.

When The Regular Season Rolls Around Gracie Hunt Will Be Ready

Gracie’s not immune from getting caught up in the feeling of a new season. It’s the preseason for the front office and the team heiress as well.

It’s going to take some preseason reps to get everything from the players to the hype videos in shape for the regular season. This is to be expected.

But when football is back and you’re the Chiefs, who are coming off of a Super Bowl victory and have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, all you want to do is get going on another season.

For now the Red Friday highlight reel will do. But you better believe she’ll be cooking something special up for when the Chiefs kickoff the regular season.