Videos by OutKick

Is Gracie Hunt gunning for a spot in the final season of “Yellowstone”?

We definitely can’t rule it out, judging from Hunt’s trip to Aspen, Colorado. While Denver is a huge city full of people and action, Aspen and Vail is where people go to experience nature, hike during the summer and hit the powder in the winter.

Both are major ski destinations. The general thinking if Vail is more old money and subtle and Aspen is more new money/out in the open about wealth.

I haven’t been to either, and thus can’t speak from experience. However, as the heiress of the Kansas City Chiefs, there’s no doubt Gracie Hunt fits right in.

She threw on an outfit you’d find in just about any tourist location in Montana and at the Yellowstone Club.

Gracie Hunt goes viral in Aspen.

This post has some serious Beth Dutton vibes to it, but not the Beth Dutton vibes “Yellowstone” fans have come to love.

The side fans truly love of the Dutton daughter is her gritty side we see on the ranch. This is a look you’d see during a scene where she’s in an upscale restaurant looking to cause trouble.

Or, Gracie Hunt might even look like someone who is about to get steamrolled by Beth Dutton. She’s the kind of person John Dutton is fighting so hard to keep out of Montana.

Either way, there’s probably a role for Hunt in Sheridan’s hit series before the credits roll one last time. At the very least, she looks the part.

Gracie Hunt does her best “Yellowstone” impression in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images for Gracie Hunt)

Hunt has been crushing it in 2023.

Gracie Hunt has also been on an incredibly impressive winning streak this year. Her family’s NFL team – the Chiefs – won another Super Bowl, her profile is blowing up and she continues to regularly go viral on Twitter.

Just a few years ago, it seemed like nobody knew who Gracie Hunt was. Now, she’s all over the place online and in the football world.

Hell, she’s probably more famous than 70% of the players on the Chiefs. She can thank Instagram for that.

Gracie Hunt goes viral on Instagram in Aspen. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Will Hunt fully embrace the country girl lifestyle? Who knows, but it certainly seems easy for her!