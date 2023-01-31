Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Shares Prayer Ahead Of Super Bowl Matchup

Videos by OutKick

Gracie Hunt invoked a little religion ahead of the Chiefs/Eagles Super Bowl.

Kansas City and Philadelphia will battle it out February 12 in Super Bowl LVII for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

It should be a matchup for the ages, and the Chiefs heiress shared a Psalm for her followers ahead of the teams getting after it.

“I called to the Lord in distress: the Lord answered me and put me in a spacious place. The Lord is for me: I will not be afraid. What can a mere mortal do to me? The Lord is my helper: therefore I will look in triumph on those who hate me,” the Psalm 118:5-7 reads.

Bold prayers honor God & God honors bold prayers. pic.twitter.com/ys8kg4VYdW — Gracie Hunt (@gracelynhunt) January 30, 2023

Gracie Hunt is a major fixture for the Chiefs.

When you think about the Kansas City Chiefs and the franchise’s online footprint, you think about Gracie Hunt.

Her dad Clark owns the team, but most of the time, she’s the one in spotlight. For what? Mostly fire Instagram content.

This time, she switched it up a bit and hit her followers with a Psalm. It was an unexpected, but certainly appreciated change of pace.

Gracie Hunt shares a prayer ahead of the Super Bowl. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Hunt and the Chiefs have their work cut out for them.

Believe it or not, the Eagles are actually the team favored to win the Lombardi Trophy February 12. Despite the fact Patrick Mahomes looked solid with a bum ankle and still having more time to heal up, Jalen Hurts and company are currently a -2 favorite over the Chiefs.

That means Gracie Hunt and her family’s team will enter the game as a slight underdog. There’s still plenty of time for the line to shift, but if the game happened today, the Chiefs would be facing an uphill climb.

The Eagles are favored in the Super Bowl over the Chiefs. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The good news for Chiefs fans is that win or lose, Hunt should definitely continue to be a content machine heading into February 12.

That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.