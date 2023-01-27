Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Dances In Her Bra For Red Friday Ahead Of AFC Championship

Videos by OutKick

It’s that time of the week again. That’s right, it’s Friday which means another edition of Red Friday brought to you by Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt.

These never get old, but if the Cincinnati Bengals have their way, it will be the last of the season before a game. Not just any game, this is the one to determine which team will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Now, if you tuned in last week, you already know that the Jacksonville Jaguars never really stood a chance. Gracie hit the snow in Aspen wearing a Chiefs bikini with matching red boots and a thin jacket. It was a look meant to put points on the board.

Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt walks on the field before game between the Chiefs and Cardinals (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Her look delivered, and despite an injury to Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City limped away with a 27-20 win. Some credit Chad Henne with leading a touchdown drive while Mahomes was having his injury dealt with, as the difference in the game. I lean towards the performance on Red Friday.

We can debate that if you’d like, but we have more important matters to attend to like Gracie’s Red Friday look ahead of the AFC Championship. She claims she received a request to wear more clothes this week and that might be true as she ultimately went with a sweatshirt look.

Gracie starts things off, however, dancing in a red bra. She captioned this week’s effort, “Had a request to wear more clothes in this week’s Red Friday post…”

“Was also asked to show you our new @chiefs x Tru Kolors by @traviskelce collab…so here you go!,” she continued.

Side note, Gracie’s on TikTok. Hand up, I didn’t know this. I went looking for another source after the Instagram embed said it had to be watched on their platform and Boom she’s on TikTok with more than 35,000 followers. It makes sense.

Did The Beauty Pageant Winner Really Tone It Down Because She Was Asked To?

It could very well be that Gracie was asked to tone it down this week. It also could be true that she’s not as confident in her Chiefs’ chances.

Those “Burrowhead” comments might have gotten to her. That and the fact that Burrow is 3-0 against Mahomes in his career. Don’t get me wrong, I’d be less confident too.

I’ll leave the betting to the professionals. But if I was going to place one this game it would be on the Bengals to make a return trip to the Super Bowl.

This noticeably toned down video ahead of the biggest game of the season – up to this point – tells me all I need to know. If I’m wrong, I’m wrong but that’s what my gut is telling me.