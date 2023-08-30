Gracie Hunt Ends Her Summer With A Recap Of Unforgettable Moments

Videos by OutKick

Summer is over because Gracie Hunt says it is. I think technically it runs until the late September, but with the end of the preseason it’s time for the defending champions and the Kansas City Chiefs heiress to get back to work.

Hunt is already getting back into the swing of the regular season. She dropped her first Red Friday of the season last week and followed it up with a look at her game day outfit from Kansas City’s preseason finale.

With the Super Bowl champions set to kickoff the season next Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium against the Detroit Lions, Gracie decided it was time to call it a summer.

She shared the best moments from her unforgettable summer on multiple social media platforms. The recap was captioned, “Summer’s grand finale of unforgettable moments.”

The summer recap included the gym, private jets, multiple vacations, time on the water, and everything in between leading up to training camp and the preseason.

Gracie Hunt Ends Her Summer, As It Began, On A Very High Note

That’s how you turn the page on a strong offseason and end a summer on a high note. Throw together some behind-the-scenes content, then drop a Taylor Swift song on it, post it and let social media work its magic.

Gracie is most certainly looking forward to another season and another run at a ring. She’s not running the score up on the summer and continuing to try to put up points until the clock hits zeroes.

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clarke Hunt, wife Tavia and daughter Gracie before an NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

She got out to a huge lead and is taking a knee. It’s a move she’s no doubt learned from watching her Chiefs operate. Score early and often then coast your way to a double-digit win in the 4th quarter.

We’re you’re on top of your game, like the entire Chiefs organization is, you know when to keep your foot on the gas and when to ease up on the pedal.

Expect Gracie and the Chiefs to start the season with the pedal pushed all the way down. They’re after a back-to-back Super Bowl wins and dynasty status with three since 2020.

That’s going to be hard to accomplish, but one thing will be accompanying their attempt and that’s the unrivaled content throughout the season of Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt.