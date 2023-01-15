Gracie Hunt doesn’t appear to have a care in the world during Wild Card Weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs received a first round bye after locking up the top spot in the AFC, and that meant the owner’s daughter didn’t have to sweat it out at Arrowhead Stadium.

Instead, she hit the snow for a little R&R in Aspen, Colorado as the rest of the AFC battled it out to advance.

Gracie Hunt is off to a strong start in 2023.

The playoffs are a true meat grinder in the world of sports. Tensions are high, the tiniest mistake can send you home and everyone’s stress levels are through the roof.

You have to get in your relaxation while you can. Clearly, that’s what Hunt did Saturday. Decompress, relax and let the other AFC fan bases sweat it out. Why should she be nervous?

The Chiefs are going to be playing next weekend no matter what happens this weekend. She just knows it’ll be against the lowest-seed AFC team to advance out of Wildcard Weekend. Why stress about it?

As for Hunt’s start to 2023, she closed out 2022 in fashion, and it looks like she carried that momentum into the new year.

If there’s one thing we know about Gracie Hunt, it’s that she rarely likes to slow down. That’s the same attitude that has made her family’s NFL team a powerhouse. Whether it’s lighting up NFL defenses or simply hanging out on Instagram, Hunt gets the job done.

Now, with a game on the horizon this upcoming weekend, Hunt’s stress levels will probably increase significantly. It’s time to figure out whether or not Patrick Mahomes can go win a second ring. That means the time for R&R in Aspen is nearing a rapid end. At least she made sure to enjoy herself while she still could.