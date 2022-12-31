Gracie Hunt continues to do her best to soak up some sun while she still can.

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress has been on a bit of a social media content bender over the past several days, and as you’d expect, she’s squeezing in every last bit of posting before 2022 ends.

While much of the country has settled in for winter and some cold weather over the next few months, Hunt appears addicted to catching some sun and a little R&R.

Her latest addition involved adding a boat to the mix!

There are a few very simple rules everyone should follow in life. Always say yes to a photo with the President, never drink warm beer (life is too short for that), stay loyal to your friends and family and always hop on a boat when you get the chance.

That’s even more true if the NFL team your family owns is gearing up for the playoffs in just a couple weeks.

Gracie Hunt continues to show off on an Instagram bender. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Is Gracie Hunt going to have a lot of free time to be down in Cabo San Lucas once Mahomes is battling it out on the AFC side of the bracket? Probably not. She’s going to be at Arrowhead Stadium, where it won’t be warm.

She’s looking at temps that could be sub-freezing by the time the Chiefs get deep in the postseason. Yeah, soak it up while you can, Gracie. The warm weather isn’t going to last forever.

When will Gracie finally pack it up and head home? Nobody knows, but until then, her Instagram bender is a -1500 lock to continue.