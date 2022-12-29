Chiefs Heiress Prepares For Postseason Run From The Beach

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt doesn’t seem to have a care in the world ahead of the playoffs starting.

The Chiefs are sitting at 12-3 with just two games left, and Patrick Mahomes and company appear ready for another deep postseason run.

While that might stress out fans, players and staff members, Hunt doesn’t appear to be sweating anything. In fact, she decompressed at the beach earlier in the week.

Gracie Hunt isn’t stressed out as the regular season nears an end.

Clearly, Hunt isn’t going to let the stress of being an NFL heiress get her down during the holidays. She can let her dad Clark Hunt sweat it out about whether or not the Chiefs can make a run.

She’s busy soaking up a little R&R as December winds down. We all have our ways of letting stress out or preparing for big things in the postseason.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, recently hit the beach. The Chiefs are 12-3 with just two regular season games left. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Hunt likes to hit the beach. Patrick Mahomes’ annoying wife likes to spray unsuspecting fans with champagne.

You tell me which one is preferable (it’s never anything involving Brittany Mahomes).

Hopefully there were no kids in the crowd tonight. Wouldn’t want anyone to have to go to jail tonight pic.twitter.com/ggcJN6Vxfl — Quigs (@BigSeanQ_) January 24, 2022

The Chiefs still have to close out games against the Broncos and Raiders. Given how bad both teams are, Kansas City should roll right into the playoffs with a 14-3 record. Clearly, Gracie Hunt is free of stress and ready to watch Patrick Mahomes chase another ring.