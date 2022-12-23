Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Reveals What She Wants For Christmas

Nobody does Chiefs content like heiress Gracie Hunt. She has everything from pregame to halftime to victory Mondays covered. She gets things started on Fridays with something called “Red Friday.” It’s her way to hype up the fans ahead of the weekend action.

This week’s Red Friday wasn’t just an opportunity for Gracie to show off her modeling skills, it was also an opportunity to share what she wants for Christmas. She jumped all over that opportunity.

Chiefs heiress reveals her Christmas wish (Image Credit: Gracie Hunt/Instagram)

It’s a gift that can never be taken away, but also won’t be under the tree on Christmas morning. This is a gift she’s willing to wait a couple of months for. Given her family lineage there is only one thing Gracie wants this year. It’s, of course, another Chiefs Super Bowl victory.

What shouldn’t get lost in her Christmas wish is the “Sunday Funday” outfit she delivered the message in. The outfit is as elite as the Chiefs roster is.

The Chiefs have a really good chance of delivering Gracie’s Christmas present in early February. They’re currently 11-3 and sitting at the top of the AFC West with three games left to play in the regular season.

The AFC has a lot of teams that look like they’re ready for a Super Bowl run. If the Chiefs pull it off it will by no means be an easy task.

Playoff Gracie Hunt Will Be Here Soon

Two of Kansas City’s three losses this season were close games against a couple of those AFC teams that look Super Bowl ready. The Bills beat them 24-20 back in October and the Bengals beat them 27-24 in early December.

The Chiefs play the Seahawks at home on Saturday. They finish off the season taking on the Broncos at home then the Raiders in Las Vegas.

There’s a chance the Chiefs start the playoffs with a 14-3 record and on a several game winning streak. That would put them in a really good position to play Santa for Gracie.

Even if Kansas City comes up short there should be some good playoff content headed our way.