Unknown Object Has Been Sending Radio Signals To Earth For More Than 30 Years

An unknown object reportedly has been pinging Earth with radio signals since the 1980s.

An spinning object known as GPM J1839-10 that is 15,000 light years away has been hitting the planet with sporadic radio bursts since at 1988, according to Newsweek.

The radio waves come every 22 minutes, which is a shockingly long time between waves.

Newsweek reported most radio wave pulses happen every single second. For some unknown reason, GPM J1839-10 sends its bursts every 22 minutes. Instead of 60 radio bursts a minute, this object does it roughly three times an hour. Very strange.

What could it be? Aliens? A ufo? An object from “Star Wars” in a galaxy far, far away? Newsweek reports astronomers believe it might be a slow-spinning neutron star known as a magnetar.

If that’s what it is, it would maintain an incredibly powerful magnetic field that could push out as far as 12 miles.

What is this object out in space sending radio waves?

However, there’s serious skepticism that this unknown object blasting out radio waves is a magnetar.

“For GLEAM-XJ1627, we thought that this temporary radio emission might be a good fit to what we saw. But GPMJ1839-10 really challenges that interpretation. We’ve observed it producing bright radio pulses while we simultaneously observed with XMM-Newton, a powerful X-ray space telescope. We saw no X-rays; if it were a magnetar, we would expect to see them. And magnetars aren’t normally active for decades, while GPMJ1839-10 has been producing radio pulses since at least 1988,” Natasha Hurley-Walker told Newsweek.

Hurley-Walker is an astrophysicist and co-author of a paper published in “Nature” about whatever this object might be. She’s an expert on the subject and still isn’t sure.

The mysterious of the universe continue to fascinate people.

Above all else, this fascinating report from Newsweek just goes to show people truly have no idea what’s out there.

There’s never been more interest in UFOs and the unexplainable than there is right now. Senator Schumer is even attempting to pass a law that would require government agencies to turn over what UFO information they might have.

Now, there’s an object out in space that has been sending radio wave bursts to Earth since the 1980s. The reality is astronomers might have an idea of what it is – a magnetar – but they don’t know that for sure.

Is it a huge spacecraft preparing to carry out some kind of “Independence Day” attack? That’s a joke, but the point is we have no idea what is going on. We just don’t, and that’s the most fascinating/scariest thing about it.

As Elon Musk tweeted the other day, we’re either alone or we’re not. Neither might be a great option.

The scariest answer to the Fermi Paradox is that there are no aliens at all.



They we are the only tiny candle of consciousness in an abyss of darkness. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

