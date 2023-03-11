Two Governors To Play One-On-One Basketball Game To Possibly Determine New FBI Location

Videos by OutKick

The fate of the new FBI headquarters may come down to a pull-up jumper.

That’s because both Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Maryland Governor Wes Moore are taking things to the court … the basketball court that is.

On Thursday, Gov. Moore tweeted a video of him making a foul shot at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC ahead of the Wizards game. He then tagged the neighboring Governor Youngkin and challenged him to a game.

.@GlennYoungkin let's go one on one, winner gets the new FBI headquarters. pic.twitter.com/dht2iQklFX — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) March 9, 2023

“Let’s go one on one, winner gets the new FBI headquarters,” Moore wrote.

Youngkin responded in similar fashion, posting his own basketball video and saying “Game on!”

I always love when these kind of sports highlight reels are sent out. You just know that there’s no way they actually hit the shots on the first try. It’s not like they are Mr. Perfect.

MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA ARE FIGHTING FOR FBI HQ CONTROL

But not so fast!

Both Governors are actually former college athletes, with the 6’7″ Youngkin actually playing college hoops at Rice University for four years. Meanwhile, Moore played wide receiver at Johns Hopkins University and also been honored by the College Football Hall of Fame.

Last year, Congress passed a new funding bill that included an order for the General Services Administration to build a new FBI headquarters “in a suburb.” Thus began the battle between both states (and subsequent Governors) on who would be selected as the new location.

The battle has not been a lay-up though for either state.

Both states issued their final pitches to the GSA, however some Maryland lawmakers also wrote a 3-page letter to President Biden asking him to intervene. Their reasoning? Race. Yes, they are arguing that as part of the President’s push for racial integrity and that moving the FBI headquarters to the propposed Springfield, Virginia site would not be fair. They argue that Prince George’s County, Maryland better fits Biden’s push for racial equality.

Governor Youngkin and Governor Moore may settle the new FBI headquarters with a basketball game. (Getty Images)

Honestly, Youngkin and Moore may have something going here.

The United States people are tired of the woke politics, the pandering and how nothing ever gets done in political realm.

At least with a basketball game it’s one-on-one, the sports equivalent of an old school duel, and we should definitely have more of it. Republicans would be 100% down. Imagine Biden trying to play any sort of sport these days?