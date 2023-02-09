College Basketball Game Delayed Due To The Court Being Crooked, And No We’re Not Kidding

Videos by OutKick

Wednesday’s college basketball game between Vermont and Maine was delayed due to a crooked court.

That’s not an exaggeration, the court was literally crooked.

Those on the scene posted photos of the baseline pieces being completely misaligned.

That’s not something you see every day.

Other posts showed employees picking up the pieces to reinstall the court.

It resulted in huge sections of the floor being essentially removed, with large pieces separated by the scheduled tip-off time.

Not the best look for Maine’s home basketball venue!

Cross Insurance Center court
Photo of the Cross Insurance Center Arena in Bangor, Maine. The Arena is home to the University of Maine’s basketball program and opened in 2013. It seats 5,800 people normally, with up to 8,500 people for concerts. The arena also contains an attached convention center. (University of Maine Athletics Department)

Court Drama Doesn’t Help Home Team

A massive 697 person crowd sat through the hour and 20 minute delay, only to see their hometown Black Bears take yet another loss.

The Vermont Catamounts wound up beating the Maine Black Bears 74-56, as they jumped out to an early lead and never let go.

Maine fell to just 10-14 this season, while Vermont sits at the top of the America East Conference at 14-10.

The Black Bears, however, are still 6-4 on their home court this season, however. Maybe their record would be even better if they could properly install their floors before games.

Maine doesn’t host another game on their home court until February 18th, so they have some time to figure out how best to fix the installation issues.

Presumably they don’t want to keep another 700 die hard Maine fans waiting at their next game too.

college basketball

Written by Ian Miller

Ian Miller is a former award watching high school actor, ice cream expert and long suffering Dodgers fan. He spends most of his time golfing, eating as much pizza as humanly possible, reading about World War I history, and trying to get the remote back from his dog. Follow him on Twitter.

Leave a Reply