College Basketball Game Delayed Due To The Court Being Crooked, And No We’re Not Kidding

Wednesday’s college basketball game between Vermont and Maine was delayed due to a crooked court.

That’s not an exaggeration, the court was literally crooked.

Those on the scene posted photos of the baseline pieces being completely misaligned.

This sure is a new one. The Vermont/Maine game is in a delay to fix the court. As you can see the baseline is quite crooked. No start time as of now pic.twitter.com/0pfrRpHjzx — Brian McLaughlin (@bp3mclaughlin) February 8, 2023

That’s not something you see every day.

Other posts showed employees picking up the pieces to reinstall the court.

Don't ask me why I'm in Bangor, Maine, but there is something wrong with the court and they are taking it up. Vermont-Maine should be starting now. This might be worse than a Denver Nuggets rim delay. pic.twitter.com/L7wexCV5Nu — Mike Cranston (@MikeCranston1) February 9, 2023

It resulted in huge sections of the floor being essentially removed, with large pieces separated by the scheduled tip-off time.

The current scene at the scheduled time for tip-off pic.twitter.com/yz4BKbDBRC — Brian McLaughlin (@bp3mclaughlin) February 9, 2023

Not the best look for Maine’s home basketball venue!

Photo of the Cross Insurance Center Arena in Bangor, Maine. The Arena is home to the University of Maine’s basketball program and opened in 2013. It seats 5,800 people normally, with up to 8,500 people for concerts. The arena also contains an attached convention center. (University of Maine Athletics Department)

Court Drama Doesn’t Help Home Team

A massive 697 person crowd sat through the hour and 20 minute delay, only to see their hometown Black Bears take yet another loss.

The Vermont Catamounts wound up beating the Maine Black Bears 74-56, as they jumped out to an early lead and never let go.

Maine fell to just 10-14 this season, while Vermont sits at the top of the America East Conference at 14-10.

The Black Bears, however, are still 6-4 on their home court this season, however. Maybe their record would be even better if they could properly install their floors before games.

Maine doesn’t host another game on their home court until February 18th, so they have some time to figure out how best to fix the installation issues.

Presumably they don’t want to keep another 700 die hard Maine fans waiting at their next game too.