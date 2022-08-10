Gov. Kristi Noem Responds to Clueless Jalen Rose Trying to Cancel Mount Rushmore

Woke ESPN analyst Jalen Rose demands that the country stop using the words “Mount Rushmore” as a measuring stick for greatness. It’s offensive, Rose says.

“I want to continue to challenge myself and challenge you to do something. Can we retire using ‘Mount Rushmore?’ That should be offensive to all of us, especially Native Americans, Indigenous people who were the first people here before Christopher Columbus,” Rose said in a Twitter video. “That land was stolen from them when it was discovered that it contained gold.”

While almost everyone ought to know Rose’s take is foolish, desperate, and illogical, few have said so until now.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem — the governor of the state in which Mount Rushmore sits — responded to Rose for parroting a talking point to tear down historical figures.

“To the woke leftists obsessed with attacking these leaders, I’ve got news for you: not on my watch,” Noem tweeted.

The four men on Mount Rushmore were amazing, flawed American leaders who helped make America what it is today — the greatest country the world has ever known. To the woke leftists obsessed with attacking these leaders, I’ve got news for you: not on my watch. https://t.co/gSQfNlLlzb — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 6, 2022

Rose has tried to insert himself into topics beyond sports more over the past year. He sees ESPN reward fellow wokes for pushing left-wing politics on-air and wants to join the fray.

But the pivot isn’t going well. It turns out, and get this, Rose knows little about topics off the court.

Last summer, Rose tried to opine on Jacob Blake during an NBA halftime game with Stephen A. Smith. We aren’t sure why Rose chose to talk about police during a basketball game, but he did and did so in a clueless manner.

Rose declared that Wisconsin police had murdered an innocent and unarmed Jacob Blake. That’s quite the statement.

First, Blake is still very much alive. Second, Blake admitted he had a knife on him when the police shot him. Third, police shot him after he refused to leave the home of a woman he sexually assaulted.

Jacob Blake is not dead, was not unarmed, and was not innocent. Rose must have missed those three minor details.

As Adam Carolla told OutKick, “at least when CNN gets the story wrong, they’re doing it on purpose. At ESPN and in sports, it’s just a bunch of ex-jocks talking out of their ass.”

Rose is clueless. His argument about Mount Rushmore has little substance. He likely came across some tweet declaring the phrase offensive and adopted the view shortly after.

So, don’t expect him to respond to Gov. Noem and engage in a debate about American history. While it’d certainly be amusing, Noem isn’t Stephen A. Smith. Instead, she’d correct Rose’s lies and make him defend a position he’s pretending to have.