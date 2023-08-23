GOP Candidate Doug Burgum Injures Leg Playing Basketball Ahead Of Tonight’s Debate

Videos by OutKick

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum injured his leg playing a pick-up game of basketball with his staff ahead of tonight’s Republican presidential debate.

Although the extent of Burgum’s injury is not yet known, it must be at least somewhat serious being that he was transported to the emergency room following the injury. Reports speculate that he may not be able to stand for the entirety of tonight’s two-hour debate that begins at 9pm ET on the Fox News Channel.

It’s unclear why Burgum was playing basketball in the first place, but I’ll just assume he was doing it to show that he’s “one with the people.” Oh, Doug Burgum – “big sports guy!” Kind of like those cringe photo ops that politicians – especially candidates – always do where they’re awkwardly drinking a beer or eating pizza with a fork and knife.

It was only a week ago when former Vice President Mike Pence, who will be participating in tonight’s debate, wanted us to believe he actually pumps his own gas (He didn’t even use the nozzle correctly).

DONALD TRUMP WILL SKIP TONIGHT’S DEBATE

Can’t wait to see all the other candidates offer their thoughts and prayers for Burgum. Maybe one person will break into prayer in hopes of Burgum making a speedy and full recovery.

Imagine if Trump was there tonight. (He has opted out despite being the clear frontrunner so far).

Honestly, this is probably the best thing that could have happened to the governor. I guarantee you that if I went out into Times Square there would be zero, and I mean zero, people that would know who Doug Burgum was.

But now? I hope he shows up with a giant cast on his leg and some sort of badass American eagle artwork on it.

Run with it for as long as you can Doug! Well, don’t run…