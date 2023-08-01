Be Aware: Donald Trump’s Fundraising Money Going To Pay BS Legal Fees | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

The Trump Campaign has spent more than its quarter 2 fundraising total on legal fees and meanwhile, some on Twitter are griping about DeSantis drinking a beer.

It’s time for Tomi’s honesty corner AND my Final Thoughts.

So normally I take what I read in the Washington Post or New York Time with a grain of salt given both publications went from newspapers of record to more useful for toilet paper BUT when I saw and read this particular article, yeah…it bothered me.

According to this reporting, Trump’s PAC “Save America” has doled out more than $40 million bucks on legal costs in the first half of 2023, alone.

This money has not only gone to fund Trump’s legal defense, but also his advisers and others swept up in his legal snafus. That $40 million plus is not only more than the campaign raised in the second quarter of the year, but the legal fees are also the single largest expense incurred.

And apparently a lot of this fundraising money has come from small donor dollars- so a lot of average everyday Trump-supporting patriots who wanted to chip in with the hopes of re-electing the former president.

So listen, if Trump-supporting patriots are well-aware their hard-earned money is going to help pay down legal fees for a billionaire business mogul- that’s fine and dandy and y’all can obviously send and spend your money the way you see fit. I know many Trump supporters WANT to help him win these largely political, unfair and BS legal battles.

I just wonder if now that you know what your money is going to pay for- given a lot of you are probably NOT billionaire business moguls flying on private jets that might make you a little salty.

I sure would be.

Now before y’all go for my MAGA jugular, listen, I agree that the former president is being unfairly put through the wringer and that the system has been rigged against him in a lot of ways. I get it. I agree. Just know what you’re paying for, that’s all I’m saying.

But on to the second part of these Final Thoughts.

I see some on Twitter- and really only Twitter – have their panties in a twist because Florida Governor and Trump challenger Ron DeSantis was seen drinking a beer with the good folks of Iowa.

Oh, the horror. The horror.

Good lord, if DeSantis drinking a freakin’ Coors Light gets your panties in a twist, you need new panties because yours are full of crap.

It’s really irking me that the same people who proclaimed Ron to be “America’s Governor” a year ago are now lambasting him as a RINO, a drunk or both, for having a beer on the campaign trail.

I reckon these are the same people who also had a meltdown over the Barbie movie.

Totally fine to support one candidate over the other but the pettiness that this primary season has stooped to is so cringe, it could make Hillary blush.

Instead of all the BS, we should be out there supporting people like Scott Pressler

Knocking on doors and doing the hard work to win this election for REPUBLICANS in general.

Boy, imagine what Scott Pressler could do to get out the vote with the $40 million the Trump camp has hemorrhaged on legal fees…

Just sayin’. It’s the truth and you can all handle it.

Those are my Final Thoughts.

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick Social Networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless