‘Good Burger 2’ Trailer Drops And Gives Off Major Orange VHS Vibes, But Kel Looks Odd

Videos by OutKick

The first trailer for Good Burger 2 — the sequel to the 1997 cult classic Good Burger — is here, and it’ll have you pining for the days of the orange VHS.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are both back for the revival, which is set to launch sometime this fall on Paramount+. The 30-second teaser features the iconic duo back in the iconic Good Burger car with a little bit of nostalgia right off the bat.

As you’ll see, it looks like we once again have someone getting run over — although this time it’s Kenan who nearly gets carburgered to death.

Yeah, it’s a corny line, but whatever. We’re not going for an Emmy here.

Good Burger 2 trailer is full of nostalgia

A lot to unpack there, and most of it’s good.

Obviously, though, we have to address the elephant in the room …

Yes, Kel looks super weird. I don’t know why the creators felt the need to apparently dump makeup on him and make him look like Jada Pinkett Smith, but that’s the route they went.

It’s especially odd given the fact that Kel Mitchell has aged like fine wine.

Seriously, he’s a totally normal looking dude. Why not just let him be … Kel?

See? Normal. Just leave him alone. Don’t get that one.

Anyway, the song in the background gives me chills every time. There was no bigger jam in the late 1990s than I’m a dude, he’s a dude, she’s a dude, we’re all dudes, YEAH.

Makes no sense and I loved it. Still doesn’t.

Loved the water bit at the end of the trailer, too. Classic Kel.

I’ve been binging some Kenan & Kel on Paramount lately, and it still holds up. Great show. Set the tone back in the day. There was nothing like settling in for a Saturday/Sunday night of Teen Nick. Snick? It was awesome.

Glad to have the fellas back. Electric duo. Can’t wait for this bad boy to drop.