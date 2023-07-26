Golfer Lillia Schneider, Bryson DeChambeau’s Old Friend, IS BACK & Launches Huge Instagram Offensive

Videos by OutKick

It’s been too damn long, Lillia Schneider.

The college golfer, who became Internet famous in September 2022 when she ended up in the back of a golf cart with Bryson DeChambeau at a LIV Golf event, seems to have cooled off with long-drive bad boy, but now she’s back with a new Instagram offensive.

“It’s me, again…,” the Marian University golfer announced to her Instagram followers Wednesday afternoon via a two-photo bikini set that definitely has Instagram talking.

Is this a thirst trap for other bad boys of golf to fall for? Is this a shot across the bow at DeChambeau who has been very quiet on the girlfriend front — the guy can typically be seen ‘Liking’ dozens of photos posted by Instagram golfers and models.

What’s crystal clear is that Lillia wants IGs attention. Well, she’s got it.

Now for the semi-bad news. After appearing in three events for the Marian golf team last season as a sophomore, Schneider dropped a TikTok video in late May where she addressed her health situation and how her shoulder is giving her problems.

“My golf season didn’t end the way I was hoping for it to end,” Schneider told her TikTok fans. “I’ve been dealing with shoulder problems for the last four years and it got to the point where I couldn’t even swing a club anymore.”

Devastating, I know.

The worst thing that can possibly happen to an Instagram golf influencer is to go down with an injury that limits her ability to swing a club.

Now we get to see what Lillia is made of. The early indications are that she’s a fighter as this latest IG content offensive indicates. But will she keep it up heading into the end of summer. It’s easy just to stay inside the AC and give up on the content.

Buckle up. We’re about to find out Lillia’s level of drive.