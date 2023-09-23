Golfer Hailey Ostrom Is Sick Of Olivia Dunne, Other Influencers Photoshopping Their Images

Videos by OutKick

Golfer Hailey Ostrom is sick and tired of all of the Photoshop being used by influencers on social media, including Olivia Dunne’s use of it. The golf influencer, who turned pro back in 2018, took to TikTok and X this week to file her official complaint.

The 29-year-old, who has more than a million followers across several platforms, went off on Dunne in the video. The LSU gymnast and NIL queen has been caught using Photoshop to alter her images several times.

Hailey came across a video that detailed Dunne’s use and had enough. She posted a video on TikTok for her more than 500k followers, then shared in on X.

Hailey Ostrom walks on the seventh green during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational in Bolton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

“We need to talk about this so listen up. This is not just about Livvy Dunne. I know a lot of people do this, but this one really pissed me off today,” she says.

“This Photoshopping issue has gotten so out of control. To the point where Livvy Dunne is caught Photoshopping the length of her hair… huh?”

She continued, “First of all that just sounds like the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. But also, this is sending such a message to the next generation of girls and women, they’re already struggling with this unattainable idea of perfection.”

Hailey prides herself on being authentic. She’s not out on social media looking for perfection. She’s out keeping it real and wants the toxicity created by those who Photoshop their images to come to an end.

Unfortunately, the internet doesn’t always keep it real. While she mentions Dunne’s name several times throughout the video, she insists this isn’t just about her. She also vows to standup to those using Photoshop to “enhance” their looks.

Olivia Dunne Gets Called Out For Using Photoshop

“Whoever this applies to, you edit your photos so much, you make your stomach so small, you make your waist so small, your butt so big, your chest bigger, your hair longer that women and girls are looking at that thinking I’m not good enough. I’m not small enough. My butt’s not big enough. That is the dumbest thing I have ever heard,” Hailey explains.

“I’m going to calm down, but seriously someone needs to standup to this and I will, but I want more people to standup to this, because it’s sad. So there’s really no excuse for it. Enough with the Photoshop. Stop, you look dumb. It looks dumb.”

I posted this on my tiktok yesterday but thought I’d start that conversation here.



I am SICK of female influencers photoshopping their images. It’s beyond toxic for the next generation and sets unrealistic standards.



Be better. This applies to more than just Livvy Dunne pic.twitter.com/JjUad0SsvM — Hailey Rae Ostrom (@HaileyOstrom) September 20, 2023

Hailey didn’t just call out influencers for using Photoshop, she went straight to the top by calling out Olivia Dunne. That’s one way to make a point.

It’s also a good way to make some enemies, but she doesn’t seem to be too concerned about that. She’s on a mission, one that isn’t going to be completed with a single video.

Most of the influencer game is a battle for views, and the bags of money that are associated with those views, between heavily edited versions of people. Is it healthy? I highly doubt it.

I also doubt that it will be coming to an end anytime soon. There’s an AI influencer with more than 70k followers after all. We’ve already lost our grip on reality.

One thing you can count on after a rant like that, Hailey isn’t going to be editing any of her images with Photoshop. Things seem to be working out just fine for her.