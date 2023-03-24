PGA Tour Player Sees Driver Head Fly Off Shaft, Goes On To Make All-Time Great Birdie: Video

Videos by OutKick

PGA Tour player Tyler Duncan had himself an adventure on the Par 4 15th hole during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship on Friday.

Duncan was having a nice afternoon in the Dominican as he was six-under thru his first 14 holes of the day and climbing up the leaderboard. The golfer then saw his drive head fly off the shaft after his tee shot on the 15th hole but didn’t let it be too much of a distraction.

Duncan was in shock, just like any other golfer would be, after seeing his driver head fly into the air. As one does, he looked at the shaft in awe not fully understanding what just happened.

He made a great swing on the ball, however, as somehow he found the center of the fairway with his tee shot.

You never know what you’ll see on TOUR 😳 @TDuncGolf broke his driver head on impact and still hit the fairway @CoralesChamp. pic.twitter.com/niGbY0WsiT — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 24, 2023

While hitting the fairway is one thing, Duncan got his heart rate to drop after it inevitably spiked for a moment and hit his approach shot to inside 10 feet. He, of course, made the birdie putt because that’s what PGA Tour players do.

Duncan couldn’t help but laugh after making what has to be one of the weirdest birdies he’s ever made in his career.

… and still makes birdie 🐦 pic.twitter.com/kOrRVbrlEs — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 24, 2023

Clubs that break during the normal course of play can be replaced, if possible, during the round.

Duncan went on to post a 7-under 65 on Friday afternoon and currently sits tied for second three shots behind leader Matt Wallace.

