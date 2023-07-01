Golf Influencer Karin Hart Gets The Fourth Of July Festivities Started Early With A Patriotic Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Golf influencer Karin Hart is more than ready for the Fourth of July. She’s not waiting around for Tuesday to get here before getting the festivities started either. Why would she?

The weekend is here and it’s time to stretch this holiday out from Friday straight through to Wednesday. Find some water, fire up those grills, fill up the coolers, purchase way more fireworks than needed, and then let it rip.

Golf influencer Karin Hart getting July 4th off to a hot start (Image Credit: Karin Hart/TikTok)

It’s summertime in the best country on the planet. What more could you ask for? Karin didn’t have to be reminded of this. She was on top of things right out of the gate this year and had some content locked, loaded, and ready to go.

She got the ball rolling on the extended Fourth of July weekend on Friday with a few TikTok videos that put her patriotic attire on full display. There was plenty of red, white, and blue to go along with some Taylor Swift.

That’s a strong start to any weekend let alone a holiday weekend like the Fourth of July. But Karin wasn’t finished. She had a more Independence Day content ready for primetime on Saturday afternoon.

Amongst all the chaos with Twitter rolling out new viewing restrictions, she dropped another patriotic bikini look. The picture is captioned, “Happy July!! Any fun plans for the 4th?”

There was no Taylor Swift track to go along with this one, but it still hit the mark.

This Is An Example Of A Golf Influencer Putting In The Work

Now that’s getting things going on a long Fourth of July weekend. It’s also how you keep the heat cranked up after a “bad girl” vacation and the pressure on the top golf influencer in the game.

The summer months are when influencers do some of their best work. I expect this to just be the start of things to come from Karin and the rest of the field this weekend.

The best part is we have several more days of celebrating on-deck.