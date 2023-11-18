Golden Tate Recalls Shooting His Shot With Taylor Swift During Practice At Notre Dame

Videos by OutKick

Travis Kelce isn’t the only football player who tried to shooting his shot with Taylor Swift. In fact, one former NFL player has the Kansas City Chiefs tight end beat by almost 15 years.

Former wide receiver Golden Tate, who last played in the NFL in 2020 with the New York Giants, once tried to get the attention of the singer during a practice she attended at Notre Dame with Selena Gomez in 2009.

Taylor Swift attends Notre Dame’s game against Purdue at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday, September 4, 2010. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Tate recalled his “best practice of the year” with some help from his former teammate Robby Toma. An old picture of Swift and Gomez in Notre Dame gear surfaced thanks to a post inviting Kelce and his new girlfriend to throw their support behind Boston College hockey.

That’s when Toma, who was a wide receiver for the Irish from 2009 to 2012, responded to the picture and brought up Tate’s performance during the practice Swift attended. Tate had caught a pass then ran over and introduced himself.

“That was my Fresshman yr!,” Toma wrote. “During practice @ShowtimeTate mid practice caught a fade ball and ran over to her and introduced himself…Coach was pissed.”

That was my Fresshman yr! During practice @ShowtimeTate mid practice caught a fade ball and ran over to her and introduced himself…Coach was pissed 😂 https://t.co/exF6TKq1PC — Robby Toma (@rtoma9) November 16, 2023

Shooting your shot with Taylor Swift isn’t something you forget and Tate hasn’t forgotten about that practice in 2009. He replied to his former teammate’s post and said, “Oh I remember it like yesterday.”

“Prolly my best practice of the year. Every pass I caught on her side, I made sure finished as if it was a TD. I had dreams of taking her to South dining hall!”

Oh I remember it like yesterday. Prolly my best practice of the year. Every pass I caught on her side, I made sure finished as if it was a TD. I had dreams of taking her to South dining hall! https://t.co/eOeMuIkwUc — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) November 17, 2023

Golden Tate And Taylor Swift Weren’t Meant To Be

The South dining hall date never took place. Tate went on to get drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

He had a solid 11-year career playing for the Seahawks, the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants. Tate had 695 catches for 8,278 yards and 46 touchdowns.

While he didn’t end up with Swift, he’s done alright for himself off of the field. He married Elise Tate in 2017 and the couple has kids.

Elise was more than willing to go to war on her husband’s behalf during his playing days. They’re enjoying retirement from the NFL these days and reminiscing about the time he decided to shoot his shot with Taylor Swift.