Golden Knights’ Goalie Adin Hill Makes Stunning Save In Game 1

Before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final was even in the books, we had a serious contender for the save of the series — if not the entire postseason — and it came courtesy of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill.

With the game tied 1-1 in the second period, Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins appeared to have a gimme. A wide-open cage to bury a go-ahead goal thanks to some tic-tac-toe passing.

However, Hill threw down one of the most unbelievable saves in recent memory to deny him.

ADIN HILL WITH THE GREATEST PADDLIN’ OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/nC1UhmaA4W — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 4, 2023

Un. Believable.

There were some questions going into this series about Hill’s experience, but after giving up a shorty early in Game 1, he has been great. The dude is a gamer.

There’s something else noteworthy about this save.

They mentioned it on the broadcast (although my girlfriend can attest to the fact that I was yelling about this before they mentioned it, *sniff*), but this looked conspicuously like a save that went against the Golden Knights in the 2018 Cup Final against the Washington Capitals.

Braden Holtby made a similar save on former Golden Knight and current Buffalo Sabre Alex Tuch.

Braden Holtby absolutely robs Alex Tuch. Alex Ovechkin can't believe it. pic.twitter.com/MKnS6Df5tv — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 31, 2018

A lot of people argue that that save was the turning point not just in Game 2, but in the entire 2018 Cup Final.

Will Hill’s save have the same effect this year, only in favor of Vegas?

We shall see.

