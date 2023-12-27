Bill Goldberg Had Fun At Expense Of Georgia And Texas: ‘F-ck Both Of Them,’ Calls Vince McMahon A ‘Piece Of Sh-it’

Videos by OutKick

Former WWE and WCW champion Bill Goldberg did not hold back when discussing his last run with the company, especially on the subject of Vince McMahon. The former Georgia Bulldog also had fun at the expense of both the Bulldogs and Texas in a recent interview on Christmas Day.

If you follow the WWE, at least in the past few years, then you know Goldberg had a prominent role in his return to the squared circle. After defeating wrestlers like Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley, you would think Goldberg would be content with his last run.

The former WCW phenom returned to the WWE in 2016 after his initial run turned out to be a dud in 2003. This time, the company was planning on using the money making machine to build up the current roster, while also winning the WWE title at the age of 55.

WWE’s Vince McMahon Is A ‘Piece Of Sh-t’

But there was some discontent with Vince McMahon on how his final run ended, with him not getting his retirement match that was promised.

Appearing on the Steven & Captain Evil show, the former Georgia Bulldog was asked for his thoughts on Vince McMahon, and he didn’t hold back.

“Vince is like Dana White,” Goldberg noted. “He’s the big boss and he makes everything happen, and in all honesty, he gave me the opportunity to put my wife and son on the front row and gave me the ability to perform again in front of them. So, I owe him everything, until we went to Saudi Arabia and he asked me to put Roman Reigns over, and I had COVID. I remember calling him from my house and said, ‘Listen, here is the deal. I’ll do it if you give me a retirement match.’ I did what he asked.

“As a performer, I was 56-years-old. As a human being, you’re conscientious about how you look in a bathing suit, especially two months prior to being in that bathing suit, you couldn’t work out because you had COVID. I put myself in a horribly shitty situation to get what I wanted to, but to satiate him and give him what he wanted. Problem is, he never held up his bargain. Vince is a piece of shit as far as I’m concerned.”

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks at a news conference announcing the WWE Network (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bill Goldberg Jokes About Georgia vs. Texas 2024 Matchup

If you don’t know by now, Bill Goldberg was a beast for the Georgia Bulldogs prior to heading to the Atlanta Falcons. Before he became a professional wrestler, Goldberg was known for spearing quarterbacks in the backfield.

Now, he has a son who is looking to play at the next level, which should obviously lead to him playing for his dad’s old school, Georgia. But that doesn’t sound like it’s going to happen at the moment, with the Bulldogs not currently recruiting ‘Gage’.

So, when a fan in the audience asked him for his thoughts on the upcoming Georgia vs. Texas matchup in 2024, the former champion speared both teams.

“F-ck Texas. No I’m kidding. I went to Georgia! I went to the University of Georgia, so give me a minute. Neither one of them are seriously pursuing my son for a scholarship, so f-ck both of them,” Goldberg jokingly said. “I’m ecstatic that game is going to happen and I’m very happy it’s gonna happen in Austin.”

I think it’s safe to say whoever ends up signing his son is going to be happy to have the former wrestling champion in the building.